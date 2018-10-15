We promised at least two posts on witches today in our post on a planned public hexing of Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and here’s the second.

New from me: Kyrsten Sinema summoned witches to her anti-war rally https://t.co/vcpDNeiTOc — Philip Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) October 15, 2018

We really don’t doubt this for a second. Philip Wegmann reports:

Rep. Kyrsten Sinema, the Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate, is not a witch. But she has been known to hang out with witches. It was during the height of the Iraq War when Sinema, then a far-left protest organizer, summoned supernatural help to stop the Iraq War. Emails obtained by the Washington Examiner show Sinema inviting a prominent group of feminist witches in Arizona called Pagan Cluster to celebrate International Women’s Day and to protest the war in March of 2003. Code Pink protesters wore pink, obviously enough, and the Women in Black wore black. But Sinema encouraged the witches to wear “colorful clothing and come ready to dance, twirl, and stay in touch with your inner creativity and with the Earth.”

It’s telling that Code Pink wasn’t even the weirdest group there to celebrate International Women’s Day. It takes a lot to outdo that bunch.

But wait … there’s more!

She didn't just invite the witches, Kyrsten Sinema partied with them. In another set of emails she writes about "singing and spiraling in the pagan's circle only 5 rows back from the police line." https://t.co/kvopJJacy1 https://t.co/uGaCq0OAgg — Philip Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) October 15, 2018

John Ekdahl did call it; come up and collect your prize:

We're going to find out Kyrsten Sinema dabbled in witchcraft, aren't we? — John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) October 12, 2018

Sinema is full of surprises. Remember in 2011 when she tweeted that “Arizona wasn’t always this crazy”?

