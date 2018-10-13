As we’ve said recently, we’re really liking this new Sen. Lindsey Graham — the one with the spine? It’s really a good look.

What wasn’t a good look was LGBT champion and comedian Chelsea Handler making Graham the butt of one of her “jokes” this week on National Coming Out Day:

If you’re wondering why Republicans took a sick day today, it’s probably because it’s #NationalComingOutDay. Looking at you @LindseyGrahamSC — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) October 11, 2018

Handler took an online beating for that one, both from conservatives and liberals, who have been preaching for decades that one’s sexuality is one’s own business and that calling someone “gay” is not an insult.

TMZ of all sources managed to catch up with Graham in the airport and ask him about Handler’s tweet, and his response was so classy we doubt Handler would even comprehend it.

lindsey graham responding to chelsea handler:

"she wants to live her life that way, it's up to her..she knows zero about me. to the extent that it matters, i'm not gay. and these comments, i don't think they reflect well on her, and i don't think it makes us better as a country." pic.twitter.com/zKocHmo2yz — Pardes Seleh (@PardesSeleh) October 13, 2018

Plus, we love Graham walking right up to the reporter and asking, “How are you doing, TMZ guy?”

And for the record, Graham isn’t gay — not that there’s anything wrong with that. And suppose he is a closeted gay man — that’s his choice too, isn’t it, Chelsea?

Open arms to GAY MAGA's !! You'll be so much happier on the good side where we have no gay plantations. #KAG Vote Red for a safer America.#WalkAwayFromDemocrats2018 — Debha (@deborahann770) October 13, 2018

🌈 Republicans Welcome Everyone! 🌈 👫👭👬👪👩‍👩‍👦👨‍👨‍👦👩‍👦👨‍👦👩‍❤️‍💋‍👩👨‍❤️‍👨💏👨🏻‍🍳👩🏼‍🌾👮🏻‍♂️👮‍♀️🧕🏻👳🏻‍♂️👷🏿‍♂️👷🏻‍♂️👨🏽‍🎨🤵🏾👨🏼‍✈️👩🏻‍✈️👨🏽‍⚕️👩🏻‍⚕️👩‍🍳👩🏼‍💻👨🏻‍🔧👩🏽‍🚒👨🏼‍🔬👰🏽🎅🏿🧟‍♀️🤴🏾⛄️ 👏🏼Come Join The Red Wave! 👏🏼 — Mala Strana (@strana_mala) October 13, 2018

So the stories we heard on MSNBC about Vice President Mike Pence putting gays in concentration camps … weren’t true?

Lindsey Graham creeping up as everyone's favorite GOP wow — Mocha⚜️Sha🦁kah⚜️Khan™🇪🇹4-1 (@WKid901) October 13, 2018

He seems genuine — Jobs vs. Mobs (@Fred37682173) October 13, 2018

Nobody is more surprised than actual conservatives, but yes – he is climbing up. — Freedom (@NotSoDarnSure) October 13, 2018

Sorry Chelsea, like every other one of your jokes, that one didn’t land. You look worse, even to your supporters, and Graham is even more popular with the GOP for handling your garbage take with class.

Thought she was moving to Canada can we put her and katy Griffin in a rocket and launch them into outer space? — Wesley (@MrBLONDE79) October 13, 2018

First job for the Space Force! 🤣 — 👑Lady Avis Rawlinson 🇨🇦 (@AvisRawlinson) October 13, 2018

Related: