Today is National Coming Out Day. And here’s how Chelsea Handler is paying tribute to the LGBT community:
If you’re wondering why Republicans took a sick day today, it’s probably because it’s #NationalComingOutDay. Looking at you @LindseyGrahamSC
— Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) October 11, 2018
We’re looking at you, Chelsea Handler. And all we see is a hateful, homophobic shrew.
No. This is not a good joke
— Mommy, a real person (@MommyIsAPerson) October 11, 2018
damn this joke sucks
— 9 V O L T (@9_volt_) October 11, 2018
Just par for the course with her.
This is gross and Uncalled for.
— 🕸️Ally-spoop🕸️ (@Bootstrap_Alice) October 11, 2018
Again … par for the course.
Do better Chelsea. This kind of joke is tired.
— DoH (@DeeOhAytch) October 11, 2018
Haha yeah being gay is embarassing what a cool joke to tell in 2018
— Fall Daniel (@ItsDanSheehan) October 11, 2018
homophobic jokes still arent cute chels
— Billy Pickett (@BillyPickett) October 11, 2018
So homophobia is cool when it’s used to try and denigrate Republicans? Interesting…
— kryptonquaker (@kryptonquaker) October 11, 2018
Jesus, Chelsea, READ. THE. ROOM.
Never the time, or the place, never funny.
— ley 🇬🇧🇪🇺 (@Ley_KJ) October 11, 2018
These. Jokes. Aren't. Funny.
— Daniel “the Devil’s cabana boy 😈” Summers (@WFKARS) October 11, 2018
These ”jokes” aren't funny. pic.twitter.com/6t9yRg8HjO
— Heba Hersi (@Hebahersi) October 11, 2018
This is a lot less funny and way more homophobic than you think it is
— SlayDies Hatchet Club (@subtlerbutler) October 11, 2018
WHY do you do these things? what about this is funny to you?!
— ✨ 3 days til birthday angela ✨ (@anglivetweets) October 11, 2018
Insinuating that someone you dislike is gay is actually not pro-gay behavior.
— Kit Winter (@KitWinter) October 11, 2018
"people struggling with self-loathing due to their homophobic environment make a GREAT punchline, this is a+ material siri send tweet"
— Bread Berries (@bread_berries) October 11, 2018
Mock homosexuality on coming out day to… own.. the… cons? 🧐
— Your Dad🇺🇸 (@eaglefartz) October 11, 2018
Wait you don't like @LindseyGrahamSC so you… call him gay?? But hey good try at being funny I guess
— Joseph Snyder (@JosephSnyder2) October 11, 2018
HOW MANY TIMES CHELSEA?!? this is offensive af
— Justin Forbes (@jfoLSU) October 11, 2018
I would rather go see Lindsey Graham talk than see Chelsea, and I abhor Republicans.
— Introvert Gay (@introvertgay) October 11, 2018
Insinuating someone is gay on Twitter and making fun of the fact they are hiding because of that fact is not ok – even if the person is Lindsey Graham. There is plenty to take him to task, like literally anything he says or does
— Peter (@pjluntz) October 11, 2018
Chelsea, I'm transgender and have a background in comedy. This joke is in bad taste. We need to punch up the LGBTQ community, not down. #NationalComingOutDay
— Danielle Solzman at #ChiFilmFest (@DanielleSATM) October 11, 2018
All this does is cheapen today . You are hateful enough to fit right in at a trump rally .
— Amy Weiland (@amy_weiland) October 11, 2018
Hm. How about don't? Have you tried don't? Give don't a try, if you haven't. Don't.
— caspersatz 👻 (@casersatz) October 11, 2018
Making fun of someone based on the fact they are, or are perceived to be queer, is homophobic. Happy #NationalComingOutDay to you too.
— Feminazgûl (@jkyles10) October 11, 2018
Awesome.
Calling someone gay to insult them.
That's so woke. https://t.co/O1FAypKXF1
— RBe (@RBPundit) October 11, 2018
Not cool Chelsea.
Not #Innovative
Jokes like this only make it harder for those who are dying inside to come out.
— Innovative Creature (@InnovativeChick) October 11, 2018
When did it become "woke" to mock GOP senators with (inaccurate) claims that they're gay? The hypocrisy here is sickening. https://t.co/Vy8LYOTbz3
— Brad Polumbo (@brad_polumbo) October 11, 2018
Hey, this isn’t allyship. It reinforces a negative connotation about homosexuality and links bigotry to being in the closet which is unhelpful. This tweet is trash. And you know it.
— R. Eric Thomas (@oureric) October 11, 2018
Ah yes, keep the gay jokes coming. With friends like this, who needs enemies. https://t.co/3JxfsJCtun
— Chris Barron (@ChrisRBarron) October 11, 2018