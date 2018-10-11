Today is National Coming Out Day. And here’s how Chelsea Handler is paying tribute to the LGBT community:

If you’re wondering why Republicans took a sick day today, it’s probably because it’s #NationalComingOutDay. Looking at you @LindseyGrahamSC — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) October 11, 2018

We’re looking at you, Chelsea Handler. And all we see is a hateful, homophobic shrew.

No. This is not a good joke — Mommy, a real person (@MommyIsAPerson) October 11, 2018

damn this joke sucks — 9 V O L T (@9_volt_) October 11, 2018

Just par for the course with her.

This is gross and Uncalled for. — 🕸️Ally-spoop🕸️ (@Bootstrap_Alice) October 11, 2018

Again … par for the course.

Do better Chelsea. This kind of joke is tired. — DoH (@DeeOhAytch) October 11, 2018

Haha yeah being gay is embarassing what a cool joke to tell in 2018 — Fall Daniel (@ItsDanSheehan) October 11, 2018

homophobic jokes still arent cute chels — Billy Pickett (@BillyPickett) October 11, 2018

So homophobia is cool when it’s used to try and denigrate Republicans? Interesting… — kryptonquaker (@kryptonquaker) October 11, 2018

Jesus, Chelsea, READ. THE. ROOM. Never the time, or the place, never funny. — ley 🇬🇧🇪🇺 (@Ley_KJ) October 11, 2018

These. Jokes. Aren't. Funny. — Daniel “the Devil’s cabana boy 😈” Summers (@WFKARS) October 11, 2018

This is a lot less funny and way more homophobic than you think it is — SlayDies Hatchet Club (@subtlerbutler) October 11, 2018

WHY do you do these things? what about this is funny to you?! — ✨ 3 days til birthday angela ✨ (@anglivetweets) October 11, 2018

Insinuating that someone you dislike is gay is actually not pro-gay behavior. — Kit Winter (@KitWinter) October 11, 2018

"people struggling with self-loathing due to their homophobic environment make a GREAT punchline, this is a+ material siri send tweet" — Bread Berries (@bread_berries) October 11, 2018

Mock homosexuality on coming out day to… own.. the… cons? 🧐 — Your Dad🇺🇸 (@eaglefartz) October 11, 2018

Wait you don't like @LindseyGrahamSC so you… call him gay?? But hey good try at being funny I guess — Joseph Snyder (@JosephSnyder2) October 11, 2018

HOW MANY TIMES CHELSEA?!? this is offensive af — Justin Forbes (@jfoLSU) October 11, 2018

I would rather go see Lindsey Graham talk than see Chelsea, and I abhor Republicans. — Introvert Gay (@introvertgay) October 11, 2018

Insinuating someone is gay on Twitter and making fun of the fact they are hiding because of that fact is not ok – even if the person is Lindsey Graham. There is plenty to take him to task, like literally anything he says or does — Peter (@pjluntz) October 11, 2018

Chelsea, I'm transgender and have a background in comedy. This joke is in bad taste. We need to punch up the LGBTQ community, not down. #NationalComingOutDay — Danielle Solzman at #ChiFilmFest (@DanielleSATM) October 11, 2018

All this does is cheapen today . You are hateful enough to fit right in at a trump rally . — Amy Weiland (@amy_weiland) October 11, 2018

Hm. How about don't? Have you tried don't? Give don't a try, if you haven't. Don't. — caspersatz 👻 (@casersatz) October 11, 2018

Making fun of someone based on the fact they are, or are perceived to be queer, is homophobic. Happy #NationalComingOutDay to you too. — Feminazgûl (@jkyles10) October 11, 2018

Awesome. Calling someone gay to insult them. That's so woke. https://t.co/O1FAypKXF1 — RBe (@RBPundit) October 11, 2018

Not cool Chelsea.

Not #Innovative

Jokes like this only make it harder for those who are dying inside to come out. — Innovative Creature (@InnovativeChick) October 11, 2018

When did it become "woke" to mock GOP senators with (inaccurate) claims that they're gay? The hypocrisy here is sickening. https://t.co/Vy8LYOTbz3 — Brad Polumbo (@brad_polumbo) October 11, 2018

Hey, this isn’t allyship. It reinforces a negative connotation about homosexuality and links bigotry to being in the closet which is unhelpful. This tweet is trash. And you know it. — R. Eric Thomas (@oureric) October 11, 2018