Always read the fine print when you’re dealing with lawyers and especially creepy porn lawyers.

As Twitchy reported earlier, celebrity lawyer and 2020 hopeful Michael Avenatti perhaps gave Beto O’Rourke’s candidacy the kiss of death when he came out an endorsed him on Twitter, saying he’d make “an exceptional senator for Texas.”

But Avenatti wasn’t through: later he tweeted a link asking people to chip in to O’Rourke’s campaign to help send “Lyin’ Ted Cruz” back to Canada.

One thing Avenatti doesn’t mention is his tweet that can be found in the fine print at the link: “NOTE: Your contribution will be divided evenly between Beto O’Rourke and The Fight PAC.”

As Twitchy reported, the Fight PAC “was founded in the fall of 2018 by Democrat, Attorney, and Fighter for Good Michael Avenatti, who represents Davids vs. Goliaths and has for nearly 20 years.” In other words, he set it up himself, for himself.

So, Democrats could donate directly to O’Rourke’s campaign, or go with Avenatti and have his PAC take half off the top.

O’Rourke’s supporters aren’t so appreciative of Avenatti’s “help.”

Does O’Rourke even know what Avenatti’s doing here or did Avenatti neglect to inform him?

