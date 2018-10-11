Always read the fine print when you’re dealing with lawyers and especially creepy porn lawyers.

As Twitchy reported earlier, celebrity lawyer and 2020 hopeful Michael Avenatti perhaps gave Beto O’Rourke’s candidacy the kiss of death when he came out an endorsed him on Twitter, saying he’d make “an exceptional senator for Texas.”

But Avenatti wasn’t through: later he tweeted a link asking people to chip in to O’Rourke’s campaign to help send “Lyin’ Ted Cruz” back to Canada.

Lyin’ Ted Cruz is attacking me because I am supporting Beto. Help us send the liar back home to Canada (sorry Canada) – chip in for Beto now.https://t.co/TPICbyHqMq — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) October 11, 2018

One thing Avenatti doesn’t mention is his tweet that can be found in the fine print at the link: “NOTE: Your contribution will be divided evenly between Beto O’Rourke and The Fight PAC.”

As Twitchy reported, the Fight PAC “was founded in the fall of 2018 by Democrat, Attorney, and Fighter for Good Michael Avenatti, who represents Davids vs. Goliaths and has for nearly 20 years.” In other words, he set it up himself, for himself.

So, Democrats could donate directly to O’Rourke’s campaign, or go with Avenatti and have his PAC take half off the top.

scumbag michael pretending to raise money for o’rourke, and it’s only in the small print that the money goes to him too https://t.co/KcLrVzy8Kd — chris "death" hooks (@cd_hooks) October 11, 2018

LOL. — Buttload the Usurper (@MetricButtload) October 11, 2018

grifters gonna grift — JP (@jenperktx) October 11, 2018

This money won’t go exclusively to Beto. It goes to Avenatti’s PAC for his stunt political run. But shhhhh. Let’s not tell anyone and be as dishonest as Avenatti. 🤫🤫🤫 https://t.co/BAIBGG9ERs — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) October 11, 2018

Avenatti tweets "chip in for Beto now" with an ActBlue link. But unless his followers click on that link in the text, they might not realize that only half of their donation is actually going to Beto. The other half goes to Avenatti's PAC. pic.twitter.com/dNA1enZR7G — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) October 11, 2018

Everything is proceeding as I have foreseen. https://t.co/gYzs3tpoXd — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) October 11, 2018

Especially since the link he provided is splitting the money evenly between Beto and Avenatti's own PAC! — Kevin Coons (@KevCoons) October 11, 2018

Also looks like half the donations go right into CPL's pocket. Classy. — Vince Valdez (@LastCallHall12) October 11, 2018

O’Rourke’s supporters aren’t so appreciative of Avenatti’s “help.”

If people want to donate, they should donate DIRECTLY to Beto's campaign donation link below. The donation link you provided splits the money between Beto and your Fight PAC and Beto doesn't take money from PACs. https://t.co/isQSQQsUEP — natalie 🇺🇸 : 26 days till #Midterms2018 (@NatCookResists) October 11, 2018

I'll take it a step further. That tweet by Avenatti was deceiving. — 🚣‍♀️ Little Sea (@LittelSea) October 11, 2018

Plain and simple: @MichaelAvenatti is nothing more than a grifter and a chaos agent. — Ezra “E+Z” 🇺🇸 🏳️‍🌈 #IBelieveDrFord (@ListenToEzra) October 11, 2018

Does O’Rourke even know what Avenatti’s doing here or did Avenatti neglect to inform him?

