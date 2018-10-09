As Twitchy reported, Kirsten Powers found her Twitter mentions innundated with links to stories of men who had been falsely accused of rape after she sarcastically posted that false rape accusations are so common that the GOP had to pull a fictional one from “To Kill a Mockingbird.”

Actually, that was just a reference Sen. John Cornyn used in one sound bite, but Powers decided to dress up the facts a little bit.

In the meantime, false rape accusations are a real thing, as Ashe Schow reports for the Daily Wire:

Schow writes:

Several high school girls — dubbed “mean girls” — claimed a male student sexually assaulted them because they “just don’t like him.” Now the school district and district attorney are facing heat over the fact that neither punished the young women at all.

Now the boy’s parents, Michael J. and Alicia Flood, are suing the parents of the five girls and the Seneca Valley School District in Pennsylvania over their son’s treatment. They say in their 26-page lawsuit their son “was forced to endure multiple court appearances, detention in a juvenile facility, detention at home, the loss of his liberty, and other damages until several of the girls reluctantly admitted that their accusations were false.”

Their son is now being homeschooled due to the bullying he received, including signs taped to his back without his knowledge that said “predator,” according to the lawsuit which was filed last week.

Even Sally Kohn had to admit after a little prodding: it’s possible to worry about your daughters and your sons in the #MeToo era.

And this is one reason why it was so infuriating to see the vote to confirm a Supreme Court justice turned into a referendum on whether you automatically #BelieveWomen who say they’ve been sexually assaulted.

