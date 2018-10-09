As Twitchy reported, Kirsten Powers found her Twitter mentions innundated with links to stories of men who had been falsely accused of rape after she sarcastically posted that false rape accusations are so common that the GOP had to pull a fictional one from “To Kill a Mockingbird.”

Actually, that was just a reference Sen. John Cornyn used in one sound bite, but Powers decided to dress up the facts a little bit.

In the meantime, false rape accusations are a real thing, as Ashe Schow reports for the Daily Wire:

Five teenage girls falsely accused a male classmate of sexual assault. Even after they admitted they lied, they weren’t punished by the school or charged with false reporting: https://t.co/Ot7vjzRLOC — Ashe Schow (@AsheSchow) October 9, 2018

Schow writes:

Several high school girls — dubbed “mean girls” — claimed a male student sexually assaulted them because they “just don’t like him.” Now the school district and district attorney are facing heat over the fact that neither punished the young women at all. Now the boy’s parents, Michael J. and Alicia Flood, are suing the parents of the five girls and the Seneca Valley School District in Pennsylvania over their son’s treatment. They say in their 26-page lawsuit their son “was forced to endure multiple court appearances, detention in a juvenile facility, detention at home, the loss of his liberty, and other damages until several of the girls reluctantly admitted that their accusations were false.” Their son is now being homeschooled due to the bullying he received, including signs taped to his back without his knowledge that said “predator,” according to the lawsuit which was filed last week.

Even Sally Kohn had to admit after a little prodding: it’s possible to worry about your daughters and your sons in the #MeToo era.

Yes, this is my kids' school district. I have a daughter and son. Extremely destructive to this young man and to any girl who HAS been sexually assaulted/raped. Girls/women do lie. This is why our system is INNOCENT UNTIL PROVEN GUILTY. #FactsMatter — Rachel Clark (@therachelife) October 9, 2018

The school district statement is appalling. They did nothing to protect the young man. Nothing at all. — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) October 9, 2018

But war on women or something. — SAJ (@GFVAHiker) October 9, 2018

One of the many problems with the #MeToo movement is that it dehumanizes men and thereby condones this type of injustice to go unchecked. The prosecutor should be voted out of office for failing to prosecute the vicious crime these women committed. — People Know (@Know1People) October 9, 2018

That's unbelievable!! Those girls deserve severe punishment or they will think this is ok to do to someone else they don't like. Without consequence they will think this is acceptable! — Heather Imbraguglio (@teargarden1) October 9, 2018

All 5 girls should be sent to juvenile detention for the max amount of time and I hope the boys family is awarded millions. — Joe Fussinger (@HellBird) October 9, 2018

They should be. Make an example out of them — John (@John4freedom76) October 9, 2018

Their punishment should be the same as the boy if he actually had committed sexual assault — Gil McAuliff (@Gil1957) October 9, 2018

At the VERY least, these vile, lying, 'mean girls' should have to endure the same punishment as the boy. A stint in a juvenile facility would be a good start. These girls aren't just mean, they're sociopathic. — Miranda Mitchell (@Mashugana_Kat) October 9, 2018

Clearly they will do this again. #NoConsequences — Michael Bryant (@geta2j) October 9, 2018

I say this will become more and more common. — Eruch Dah (@EruchDah) October 9, 2018

Impossible. I’m told this literally never happens — Mr. Groper (@frankp122) October 9, 2018

So it begins. .. — Stanley Beckham (@StanleyBeckham1) October 9, 2018

This is another reason not to take modern feminists seriously. FALSE ACCUSATIONS HURT WOMEN. Yet they do nothing because of political considerations. Who does this really benefit? — Eric Pratch (@EricPratch13) October 9, 2018

This does nothing to help the victimd of REAL assaults. #idiots! — nutz (@Nutzbuster) October 9, 2018

And this is one reason why it was so infuriating to see the vote to confirm a Supreme Court justice turned into a referendum on whether you automatically #BelieveWomen who say they’ve been sexually assaulted.

This just makes me ill. My heart goes out to this young man and his parents. The cruelty seems boundless. — Erickson (@srericks9) October 9, 2018

This story serves as an awful reminder that it’s perfectly acceptable for women to ruin a man with a false accusation and face no penalties. This needs to change: https://t.co/Ot7vjzRLOC — Ashe Schow (@AsheSchow) October 9, 2018

