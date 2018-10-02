As Twitchy reported, celebrity lawyer Michael Avenatti was pissed off last week that the Senate Judiciary Committee kept blowing off his demand that his client, Julie Swetnick, be allowed the opportunity to testify before the committee. Swetnick is the one who says she saw Brett Kavanaugh at high school parties where gang rapes were taking place.

It seems that Sen. Chuck Grassley’s office is sick of being hounded by Avenatti, and his chief counsel, Mike Davis, sent a short and sweet email to Avenatti:

Grassley's chief counsel just destroyed Avenatti pic.twitter.com/bcuNNqOtbI — Caleb SkHull 💀🎃👻 (@CalebJHull) October 2, 2018

Sorry, Avenatti, you’re not going to get any traction for your presidential campaign by helping take down Kavanaugh. Maybe next time.

