Michael Avenatti and his client, Kavanaugh accuser Julie Swetnick, are demanding the Judiciary Committee hear what she has to say. So far it sounds like Avenatti’s pretty much being ignored, and he’s not happy about it:

Trending

The committee has a vote on Kavanagh scheduled for Friday morning, so that doesn’t appear to be in the cards.

In the meantime…

That doesn’t appear to be part of the plan either.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Brett KavanaughJulie SwetnickMIchael AvenattiSCOTUSSupreme Court