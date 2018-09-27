Michael Avenatti and his client, Kavanaugh accuser Julie Swetnick, are demanding the Judiciary Committee hear what she has to say. So far it sounds like Avenatti’s pretty much being ignored, and he’s not happy about it:

My client Julie Swetnick is demanding the opportunity to be heard, together with at least one supporting witness. The Committee is refusing to get back to us and allow the testimony. I just sent the below email. My client deserves the right to be placed under oath and testify. pic.twitter.com/yLKmSULxbl — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) September 27, 2018

The committee has a vote on Kavanagh scheduled for Friday morning, so that doesn’t appear to be in the cards.

In the meantime…

Why not take her case to court? https://t.co/mT15vYSqx7 — Julia Zakrewsky (@juliagarnich) September 28, 2018

That doesn’t appear to be part of the plan either.