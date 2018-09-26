We’re on Twitter all day, so we know how ugly things can get. But on Wednesday evening, the Washington Examiner’s Philip Wegmann posted some of the comments that have been left for Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Chuck Grassley’s staffers recently.

If you thought Sen. Grassley’s note reading, “Good luck, Dr. Ford” was an attempt at intimidation, check out these messages left with Grassley’s office:

Wow, the #BelieveWomen crowd can really get nasty when they hear a woman’s voice on the answering machine.

And seriously — Grassley has bent over backward to accommodate Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, from delaying the vote to offering to fly staffers to California to interview her there.

Judging from the mugshots we’ve seen of Antifa protesters who’ve been arrested, it’s almost certainly a mix of young and old.

