We’re on Twitter all day, so we know how ugly things can get. But on Wednesday evening, the Washington Examiner’s Philip Wegmann posted some of the comments that have been left for Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Chuck Grassley’s staffers recently.

If you thought Sen. Grassley’s note reading, “Good luck, Dr. Ford” was an attempt at intimidation, check out these messages left with Grassley’s office:

A sampling of comments left for Grassley staffers recently 1/6 — Philip Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) September 26, 2018

“I hope you get raped” pic.twitter.com/s1s7wzNDql — Philip Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) September 26, 2018

Calls female staffer “bitch” pic.twitter.com/GYBp2NiykB — Philip Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) September 26, 2018

Hopes Grassley dies of “a heart attack” pic.twitter.com/xlkeaJZ8Eu — Philip Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) September 26, 2018

Calls staffer “disgusting excuse for a human being” pic.twitter.com/8A8OBK0b8p — Philip Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) September 26, 2018

“I feel really sorry for woman like you…” pic.twitter.com/zUa4uoEcA3 — Philip Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) September 26, 2018

Wow, the #BelieveWomen crowd can really get nasty when they hear a woman’s voice on the answering machine.

And seriously — Grassley has bent over backward to accommodate Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, from delaying the vote to offering to fly staffers to California to interview her there.

Here is the thing: the people they are saying these horrible things to are likely college interns or the 22-year-old staff assistant for whom this is their first job. I don’t care what side you are on — this is unacceptable. — Sally Canfield (@TheLifeofSally) September 26, 2018

