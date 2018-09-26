As of this moment, Christine Blasey Ford is still scheduled to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee tomorrow. Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley reportedly is the person who left this note for Kavanaugh’s accuser:

Note left at Christine Blasey Ford's place at witness table in advance of tomorrow's hearing says "Good luck, Dr. Ford." The note was written by Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Chuck Grassley, an aide tells @ABC. https://t.co/loVKm5jlzU pic.twitter.com/7QC4rbQ7MN — ABC News (@ABC) September 26, 2018

“Good luck, Dr. Ford.”

The Resistance suspects there’s a lot more to that note than meets the eye:

Sounds like intimidating the witness to me — CaliBohoChic (@CaliBohoChic) September 26, 2018

That can be taken two different ways, hmmm? — Dee Kilroy (@arniebear2) September 26, 2018

Intimidation no? — nicole swann (@SwannDives) September 26, 2018

honestly any attempt by grassley that he thinks is in good faith is creepy and outrageous https://t.co/z09CfTyIWL — Allie Peck (@apeck422) September 26, 2018

Why would she need "luck"? She's just there to tell the truth. Is Grassley aware of something bad that could happen to her if she runs out of "luck" tomorrow? — OK_Dumbass (@OK_Dumbass) September 26, 2018

So he's taunting her. How very sophomoric. — Bryan ⚽️🇺🇸🐍 (@BeteUnitedFC) September 26, 2018

Schoolyard intimidation tactic. Pathetic. — Dominic Sisti (@domsisti) September 26, 2018

Its actually an intimidating note. There should be no luck needed, but rather the truth which requires no outside "magic" force such as luck. So to offer "luck" is to already assume that she must be convincing without merit. That's a scumbag thing to do @ChuckGrassley — Fuckoff_Drumpf (@fuckoff_drumpf) September 26, 2018

Someone watch her back while she is distracted reading that @ChuckGrassley. He is not to be trusted. — Diversified Dogma (@1PatRogers) September 26, 2018

Wow, it’s a good thing Grassley didn’t wish her “BAD luck.”