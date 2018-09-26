As of this moment, Christine Blasey Ford is still scheduled to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee tomorrow. Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley reportedly is the person who left this note for Kavanaugh’s accuser:

“Good luck, Dr. Ford.”

The Resistance suspects there’s a lot more to that note than meets the eye:

Wow, it’s a good thing Grassley didn’t wish her “BAD luck.”

