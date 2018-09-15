Democratic Socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez opened herself up to some criticism recently when she posed for a photo wearing thousands of dollars of designer clothes and shoes.

Here’s the shot they’re going to use on her mix CD:

“We are all capable of awakening and commitment. And because of that, we can all be great.” – @Ocasio2018 The Bronx’s very own 🇵🇷🙌 pic.twitter.com/SqbuYmaa0F — Chica (@PeopleChica) September 7, 2018

And he she is calling out Charlie Kirk for making an issue of her wardrobe.

a) The alt-right doesn’t seem to understand the concept of magazine shoots b) You don’t get to keep the clothes, duh c) I don’t “pretend” to fight for a Living Wage & Medicare for All. I do it. d) Get used to me slaying lewks because I am an excellent thrift shopper pic.twitter.com/Nd2m6WoCxF — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) September 15, 2018

Those two can have each other, but now Twitter owns the phrase, “slaying lewks,” something Ocasio-Cortez says to get used to.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Responds to Criticism of Her Posh Photo Shoot Outfit: 'Get Used to Me Slaying Lewks' https://t.co/OrcgzZKcF8 pic.twitter.com/ak5HRomC7z — Mediaite (@Mediaite) September 15, 2018

[googles “slaying lewks”] — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) September 16, 2018

JAKE NO — Joe Cunningham (@JoePCunningham) September 16, 2018

Only one man is successful at Slaying Lukes pic.twitter.com/R2S8ARUolr — Richard Lucido (@RichLucido) September 16, 2018

Pardon me, I speak Entitled Millennial. *speaks in loud voice for Boomers* She is saying we should get used to her wearing expensive clothing that looks good on her. So socialist! Much serious! https://t.co/cxU22g0Mwh — Nathan the Wurtzelhearted (@NathanWurtzel) September 16, 2018

Lol did you figure it out? Cause you do it every day. — Just Alex (@Alex_LandShark) September 16, 2018

Jake Tapper sure does slay this lewk 😩 pic.twitter.com/dtjBgu1nRj — 🌻Jordan🌻 (@lichengoddess_) September 16, 2018

Googling “lewk” just makes it more confusing… pic.twitter.com/zOEowrFSGf — JR Thatcher (@JrThatcher) September 16, 2018

We are both tragically unhip, it would seem. — Cory Stinebrink (@CoryStinebrink) September 16, 2018

Come on Dad! — Matt 🍻🛳 (@mattybooz) September 16, 2018

Lewks must be another word for credibility because that's all she's slaying. https://t.co/xvC9wUOlbc — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) September 16, 2018

I am so glad I don't know what this means https://t.co/w4NCScTInx — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) September 16, 2018

A lewk is a small, wool-bearing animal from New Zealand. They burrow in cone-shaped hidey-holes called "lewk nooks" and are prized not for their wool but their luxuriant skin. Obviously, Ocasio-Cortez is bragging that she slays them for their fashion value. — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) September 16, 2018

On a lewk-hunt, or "sorry not safari", its customary to bring along extra pumpkin spice for a quick pick-me-up in case you start not to even. — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) September 16, 2018

What the hell did Lewks ever do to her? — BT (@back_ttys) September 16, 2018

I got busted slaying lewks in a big raid in Chicago back in '37. Did a nickel. Nowadays you slay lewks in the open and nobody does a thing. — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) September 16, 2018

if I had a quarter for every lewk I've slayed I'd have zero quarters and this same pair of camouflage cargo shorts I bought 19 years ago. — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) September 16, 2018

She's not even in office yet and she's already slaying. She really is a socialist. https://t.co/o1lCif9RwZ — BT (@back_ttys) September 16, 2018

* * *

Update:

Excellent follow-up question:

Oh, so does that mean your boy Bernie Sanders has to return the $600k Summer home to Architectural Digest? https://t.co/LAsWGrjrlu — Ecklebob Chiselfritz (@RotNScoundrel) September 16, 2018

