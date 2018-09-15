Democratic Socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez opened herself up to some criticism recently when she posed for a photo wearing thousands of dollars of designer clothes and shoes.
Here’s the shot they’re going to use on her mix CD:
“We are all capable of awakening and commitment. And because of that, we can all be great.” – @Ocasio2018
The Bronx’s very own 🇵🇷🙌 pic.twitter.com/SqbuYmaa0F
— Chica (@PeopleChica) September 7, 2018
And he she is calling out Charlie Kirk for making an issue of her wardrobe.
a) The alt-right doesn’t seem to understand the concept of magazine shoots
b) You don’t get to keep the clothes, duh
c) I don’t “pretend” to fight for a Living Wage & Medicare for All. I do it.
d) Get used to me slaying lewks because I am an excellent thrift shopper pic.twitter.com/Nd2m6WoCxF
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) September 15, 2018
Those two can have each other, but now Twitter owns the phrase, “slaying lewks,” something Ocasio-Cortez says to get used to.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Responds to Criticism of Her Posh Photo Shoot Outfit: 'Get Used to Me Slaying Lewks' https://t.co/OrcgzZKcF8 pic.twitter.com/ak5HRomC7z
— Mediaite (@Mediaite) September 15, 2018
[googles “slaying lewks”]
— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) September 16, 2018
JAKE NO
— Joe Cunningham (@JoePCunningham) September 16, 2018
Only one man is successful at Slaying Lukes pic.twitter.com/R2S8ARUolr
— Richard Lucido (@RichLucido) September 16, 2018
Sleighing Lukes pic.twitter.com/ClZU73ptgy
— Cuffy (@CuffyMeh) September 16, 2018
— DMMD (@DMcInNC) September 16, 2018
Pardon me, I speak Entitled Millennial.
*speaks in loud voice for Boomers*
She is saying we should get used to her wearing expensive clothing that looks good on her.
So socialist! Much serious! https://t.co/cxU22g0Mwh
— Nathan the Wurtzelhearted (@NathanWurtzel) September 16, 2018
Lol did you figure it out? Cause you do it every day.
— Just Alex (@Alex_LandShark) September 16, 2018
Jake Tapper sure does slay this lewk 😩 pic.twitter.com/dtjBgu1nRj
— 🌻Jordan🌻 (@lichengoddess_) September 16, 2018
Googling “lewk” just makes it more confusing… pic.twitter.com/zOEowrFSGf
— JR Thatcher (@JrThatcher) September 16, 2018
We are both tragically unhip, it would seem.
— Cory Stinebrink (@CoryStinebrink) September 16, 2018
Come on Dad!
— Matt 🍻🛳 (@mattybooz) September 16, 2018
Lewks must be another word for credibility because that's all she's slaying. https://t.co/xvC9wUOlbc
— Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) September 16, 2018
I am so glad I don't know what this means https://t.co/w4NCScTInx
— Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) September 16, 2018
A lewk is a small, wool-bearing animal from New Zealand. They burrow in cone-shaped hidey-holes called "lewk nooks" and are prized not for their wool but their luxuriant skin. Obviously, Ocasio-Cortez is bragging that she slays them for their fashion value.
— Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) September 16, 2018
On a lewk-hunt, or "sorry not safari", its customary to bring along extra pumpkin spice for a quick pick-me-up in case you start not to even.
— Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) September 16, 2018
What the hell did Lewks ever do to her?
— BT (@back_ttys) September 16, 2018
I got busted slaying lewks in a big raid in Chicago back in '37. Did a nickel. Nowadays you slay lewks in the open and nobody does a thing.
— Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) September 16, 2018
if I had a quarter for every lewk I've slayed I'd have zero quarters and this same pair of camouflage cargo shorts I bought 19 years ago.
— Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) September 16, 2018
She's not even in office yet and she's already slaying. She really is a socialist. https://t.co/o1lCif9RwZ
— BT (@back_ttys) September 16, 2018
* * *
Update:
Excellent follow-up question:
Oh, so does that mean your boy Bernie Sanders has to return the $600k Summer home to Architectural Digest? https://t.co/LAsWGrjrlu
— Ecklebob Chiselfritz (@RotNScoundrel) September 16, 2018
