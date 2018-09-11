Back in 2013, the Associated Press Style Guide proudly announced that it was no longer sanctioning the term “illegal immigrant” or the use of “illegal” to describe a person: “Except in direct quotations, do not use the terms illegal alien, an illegal, illegals or undocumented.”

And as far back as 2016, when she was running for Senate, Kamala Harris declared the term “illegal alien” offensive and that “we must stop treating undocumented workers as criminals in this country” — a pretty good sign of where her priorities stand when it comes to illegal immigrants vs. U.S. citizens.

Now the nonpartisan Center for Immigration Studies is complaining that Twitter is not allowing it to promote any tweets which include the hate speech, “illegal alien.”

Whoa … the term “illegal alien” appears in the Code of Federal Regulations? How hateful! No way will President Kamala Harris let that injustice stand.

Is this the part where we’re supposed to thank Twitter for protecting us from hateful content?

Twitter’s free to be Twitter: a little consistency would be nice, though.

