Back in late June, Rep. Maxine Waters told all small crowd that they should harass any member of the Trump Cabinet they happened to see in public, essentially encouraging more of the same, as DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen had just been chased out of a Mexican restaurant and had protesters staked out at her home.

We think it was the “immigrant children in cages” stories in that week’s news cycle that had progressives past the boiling point. (Notice how the media has dropped that like a hot rock.)

Maxine Waters calls for attacks on Trump administration: "If you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd and you push back on them, and you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere." pic.twitter.com/jMV7wk48wM — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) June 24, 2018

It was such a bad look that even Rep. Nancy Pelosi and Sen. Chuck Schumer called her out on it.

But The Daily Caller reports Monday that Waters revisited the comments Saturday while accepting an award from the Stonewall Young Democrats in Los Angeles.

Maxine Waters Doubles Down On Harassing Trump Officials In Public https://t.co/uSIWeualBI pic.twitter.com/xSg290BsOp — The Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 10, 2018

Waters sort of doubled-down on her previous statement, saying that she still believes officials should not be “welcome” in public spaces, but she also called out President Trump for lying by saying she’d threatened his supporters. See, she specifically meant that only Cabinet members were to be harassed at gas stations and restaurants and grocery stores.

“And so, it frightened a lot of people, and of course the lying president said that I had threatened all of his constituents,” Waters said. “I did not threaten his constituents, his supporters.” “I do that all the time, but I didn’t do it that time,” she said as the crowd laughed in delight. “They tried to frame that as violence.”

As the crowd laughed in delight …

And supporters! "I did not threaten his constituents, his supporters. I do that all the time, but I didn’t do it that time,” she said — Jo (@Moonglow104) September 10, 2018

Whatever violence has and will occur against consertives the democrats have blood on their hands — Dr. Carl Patrasso (@drcarlpatrasso) September 10, 2018

And when she gets someone killed do we get to put her in prison for taking out the hit???? — PKatt (@Pkatt) September 10, 2018

And she always will until she faces the consequences of her words. But the Republicans that could make that happen are too afraid of what the left will call them to actually do their jobs. That's why the career politicians need to be replaced. — Claudia (@iOTWclaudia) September 10, 2018

Violence from your Democratic Party…why? We lost an election! — Carl Cottingham (@cottinghamcarl) September 10, 2018

She is a vile creature… — Debgiammasnyder (@debsbkram1) September 10, 2018

This woman is a total mental case. — James Anderson (@rattlinbones45) September 10, 2018

SHE’S A LUNATIC. And I’m sure all the “trump has blood on his hands for saying the media is bad” people will say she’s wrong too. <Cricket. Cricket.> — HuffyPost (@HuffiestPost) September 10, 2018

Don't forget @RepMaxineWaters What's good for the goose is good for the gander. Also, Karma's a bitch. — Joseph (@kmjoseph705) September 10, 2018

May she reap what she sows — Rene Vandever (@laurenevandever) September 10, 2018

Related: