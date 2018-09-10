Back in late June, Rep. Maxine Waters told all small crowd that they should harass any member of the Trump Cabinet they happened to see in public, essentially encouraging more of the same, as DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen had just been chased out of a Mexican restaurant and had protesters staked out at her home.

We think it was the “immigrant children in cages” stories in that week’s news cycle that had progressives past the boiling point. (Notice how the media has dropped that like a hot rock.)

It was such a bad look that even Rep. Nancy Pelosi and Sen. Chuck Schumer called her out on it.

But The Daily Caller reports Monday that Waters revisited the comments Saturday while accepting an award from the Stonewall Young Democrats in Los Angeles.

Waters sort of doubled-down on her previous statement, saying that she still believes officials should not be “welcome” in public spaces, but she also called out President Trump for lying by saying she’d threatened his supporters. See, she specifically meant that only Cabinet members were to be harassed at gas stations and restaurants and grocery stores.

“And so, it frightened a lot of people, and of course the lying president said that I had threatened all of his constituents,” Waters said. “I did not threaten his constituents, his supporters.”

“I do that all the time, but I didn’t do it that time,” she said as the crowd laughed in delight. “They tried to frame that as violence.”

As the crowd laughed in delight …

