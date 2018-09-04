We know you’re probably sick of posts about Zina Bash allegedly flashing a white power hand sign at Tuesday’s hearing for SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh, but we really have to highlight New Agenda president Amy Siskind for kindly demonstrating how the whole thing played out for a lot of blue checks.

First, they reposted the screencap that claimed it was a white power signal; second, they backed off a bit and found other reasons to dislike Bash; and finally, they backed off completely, saying Bash is part of a racist administration, so don’t get distracted by things like hand signals.

In any case, Siskind has deleted her first tweet, which read:

What fresh hell is this!!!???

Kavanaugh’s assistant Zina Bash giving the white power sign right behind him during the hearing? This alone should be disqualify!!!

She backed off a bit after being called out by CNN’s Brian Stelter of all people, but come on, this is not a natural resting position for the hand. Try it!

I'm sure out media will avail themselves of this, but it makes sense for Zina Bash to be asked about her hand gesture today. Try it for yourself – if you watch the video you'll see she held it in place for a long time – It's not a natural resting position. — Amy Siskind (@Amy_Siskind) September 4, 2018

Besides, she’s been involved with the Trump administration’s racist policies, like the “Muslim ban.”

She also was involved with Trump’s Muslim Ban. And her husband with implementing Trump’s zero-tolerance policy and separating families. https://t.co/cGzrx0ZKVc — Amy Siskind (@Amy_Siskind) September 5, 2018

Less than an hour later, though, Siskind had decided the whole hand signal thing was “a distraction.”

Folks, I am deleting my earlier tweet which has become way too much of a distraction. Kaivan has it right – the concern is the white nationalist policies of the Trump regime – and Kavanaugh’s positions. I have no idea if this was a comfortable resting place for her hand or more. https://t.co/qkglPE7K2x — Amy Siskind (@Amy_Siskind) September 5, 2018

That doesn’t mean people aren’t clinging to that first accusation like a dog with a bone:

And BTW— no, it’s not a natural movement or resting place. Who TF has ever sat like that? Jesus. — Edward Browden (@edwardbrowden) September 5, 2018

Probably not. Don’t want to distract us from all the rest happening super fast now. — Amy Siskind (@Amy_Siskind) September 5, 2018

Don’t want it to distract us now! That’s why I deleted the tweet where I said it was enough to disqualify Kavanaugh!

Watch the whole of this video where she receives the text first. It's crystal clear she did it on purpose.https://t.co/YwHW5t3lhJ — Ann Nonimouse (@AnnNonimouse) September 5, 2018

She said to not let it distract you! Stop watching the video!

Could be Ann. Just don’t know and really I am more concerned with her role in Trump’s policies and what Kavanaugh will do to let Trump off and take away our rights. Let’s refocus. — Amy Siskind (@Amy_Siskind) September 5, 2018

wise, given the hoopla. total distraction — (((Sheba))) (@zelda5353) September 5, 2018

Yea, had no idea it would get to this level. — Amy Siskind (@Amy_Siskind) September 5, 2018

You mean, the level where people realized you’d jumped the shark?

Things get to “this” level when you say something so completely off the wall..it’s like watching a train wreck, and u r the train…if you believed what u said…u would not have deleted the tweet…u deleted it because you learned something out about her circumstances — james sattel (@newportrisites1) September 5, 2018

Probably got a call from an attorney. — T-Mac (@TmacNTben) September 5, 2018

She should sue you for defamation. — 2018🇺🇸Elections (@sp1r1t_harambe) September 5, 2018

I would. Or sue her for being a moron who thinks that's a white supremacist symbol, even when being done deliberately. Man are these people beyond help. — Laura G (@jackandbaxter) September 5, 2018

In light of the Twitter furor over the woman supposedly flashing a white power signal while sitting behind Kavanaugh today, this, from the Anti Defamation League, might be worth noting:https://t.co/5nXgSCarfJ — Brit Hume (@brithume) September 4, 2018

That the whole thing was a hoax started by 4chan? Yes, that’s definitely worth noting.

