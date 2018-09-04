We know you’re probably sick of posts about Zina Bash allegedly flashing a white power hand sign at Tuesday’s hearing for SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh, but we really have to highlight New Agenda president Amy Siskind for kindly demonstrating how the whole thing played out for a lot of blue checks.

First, they reposted the screencap that claimed it was a white power signal; second, they backed off a bit and found other reasons to dislike Bash; and finally, they backed off completely, saying Bash is part of a racist administration, so don’t get distracted by things like hand signals.

In any case, Siskind has deleted her first tweet, which read:

What fresh hell is this!!!???
Kavanaugh’s assistant Zina Bash giving the white power sign right behind him during the hearing? This alone should be disqualify!!!

She backed off a bit after being called out by CNN’s Brian Stelter of all people, but come on, this is not a natural resting position for the hand. Try it!

Besides, she’s been involved with the Trump administration’s racist policies, like the “Muslim ban.”

Less than an hour later, though, Siskind had decided the whole hand signal thing was “a distraction.”

Trending

That doesn’t mean people aren’t clinging to that first accusation like a dog with a bone:

Don’t want it to distract us now! That’s why I deleted the tweet where I said it was enough to disqualify Kavanaugh!

She said to not let it distract you! Stop watching the video!

You mean, the level where people realized you’d jumped the shark?

That the whole thing was a hoax started by 4chan? Yes, that’s definitely worth noting.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Amy Siskindbacktrackwhite power signZina Bash