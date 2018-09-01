In the wake of a grand jury report in Pennsylvania that found that more than 300 clergy members had been accused of sexually abusing more than 1,000 children, The New York Times and Reuters both offered up hot “conservatives pounce” headlines in what looked like an effort to shield Pope Francis from criticism.

Remember when Cardinal Blase Cupich actually imitated the parody site The Babylon Bee by arguing that the pope “has to get on with other things, of talking about the environment and protecting migrants and carrying on the work of the church”?

He wasn’t kidding.

Yahoo News reports:

Pope Francis on Saturday issued a call to clear up oceans threatened by plastic waste and underscored the need to provide drinking water to all as a basic right.

“We cannot allow our seas and oceans to be littered by endless fields of floating plastic,” the pontiff said in a message on the fourth World Day of Prayer for the Care of Creation.

“Sadly, all too many efforts fail due to the lack of effective regulation and means of control, particularly with regard to the protection of marine areas beyond national confines.”

More than a thousand children have been sexually abused and the pope really is talking about plastic in the oceans.

We consider Greta Van Susteren one more the reasonable voices out there, but come on:

We hope …

Let’s hope the pope’s message on plastic waste reaches the massive Catholic community in China, since China is the overwhelming contributor to ocean pollution.

