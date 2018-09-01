In the wake of a grand jury report in Pennsylvania that found that more than 300 clergy members had been accused of sexually abusing more than 1,000 children, The New York Times and Reuters both offered up hot “conservatives pounce” headlines in what looked like an effort to shield Pope Francis from criticism.

Remember when Cardinal Blase Cupich actually imitated the parody site The Babylon Bee by arguing that the pope “has to get on with other things, of talking about the environment and protecting migrants and carrying on the work of the church”?

He wasn’t kidding.

Pope Francis has issued a call to clear up oceans threatened by plastic waste and underscored the need to provide drinking water to all as a basic right https://t.co/eDI4C3olTq — AFP news agency (@AFP) September 1, 2018

Yahoo News reports:

Pope Francis on Saturday issued a call to clear up oceans threatened by plastic waste and underscored the need to provide drinking water to all as a basic right. “We cannot allow our seas and oceans to be littered by endless fields of floating plastic,” the pontiff said in a message on the fourth World Day of Prayer for the Care of Creation. “Sadly, all too many efforts fail due to the lack of effective regulation and means of control, particularly with regard to the protection of marine areas beyond national confines.”

More than a thousand children have been sexually abused and the pope really is talking about plastic in the oceans.

Maybe, and I'm just spitballing here, Papa Frank could stay focused on one crisis at a time. — J. King (@mrjking) September 1, 2018

Let’s have a clean up of the Catholic Church first please. — Muhammad Shoaib (@MrMShoaib) September 1, 2018

He should worry about cleaning up the filth in the church before worrying about the plastic. — I Got News For You (@gotnews4you) September 1, 2018

It would be lovely if he would care about young children who are being molested. — BackStageBarbie (@barbiebackstage) September 1, 2018

I heard the Pope put out a call to rescue the oceans from being abused & sodomized by plastics being thrown in the water… but I may have gotten the story wrong 😟 — O-Show (@SteveOHara7) September 1, 2018

I hear that priests are causing part of the problem by improperly discarding condoms used when they rape little boys. — Willie Vanderbrink (@OilFart1) September 1, 2018

Ouch.

He should concern himself more with the clear and present danger of pedophile priests. A situation that demands his immediate attention. — _theOutpost_ (@_theOutpost_) September 1, 2018

How about #PopeFranis cleans up the human waste awash in his Church. This globalist heathen cares 2-straws about Catholic kids. Resign, you tool. — Lesbian Conservative (@lesbianoutsider) September 1, 2018

But refuses to speak about the sexual abuse scandal. I guess Cupich was right. pic.twitter.com/3QXeD6UFNi — Theresa Kudia (@TheresaKudia) September 1, 2018

We consider Greta Van Susteren one more the reasonable voices out there, but come on:

Good for the Pope ! The plastics patch in the ocean is an environmental crisis https://t.co/t3bIKE37Ch — Greta Van Susteren (@greta) September 1, 2018

Love your sense of sarcasm!! 😂😂 — KC Kerrie (@kerriejeanw) September 1, 2018

We hope …

Sorry, Greta but that was a very poor tweet to share. I’m Catholic but that Pope is whacked and he needs to go. I have no regrets for my lack of respect toward him after what he has done and continues to do! — Reg11361 (@reginasargent11) September 1, 2018

Let’s hope the pope’s message on plastic waste reaches the massive Catholic community in China, since China is the overwhelming contributor to ocean pollution.

That's it, I'm done. Pope calls plastics littering oceans an 'emergency' https://t.co/KnrzwDm6wN via @nypost — BayAreaFrau (@bayareahausfrau) September 1, 2018

Wait until he finds out 95% of it is from non-Christian nations. That will harsh his mellow. — Sean Bannion (@SeanBannion) September 1, 2018

