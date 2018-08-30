Wow, California, you never fail to surprise us. You literally passed a law making California a sanctuary state, you’ve allowed more than a million illegal immigrants to get driver’s licenses, and yet U.S. citizens dodging human feces and hypodermic needles on the sidewalk in San Francisco can face a fine for breaking the city’s plastic straw ban.

As Twitchy recently reported, California legislators are trying to tell you what drinks restaurants can serve your kids (unflavored milk or water only), and now they’re trying to mandate that every corporate board have at least one woman, because there’s nothing they won’t legislate there.

California just took a step toward mandating a woman on every company board. State legislators passed a bill that would require publicly-traded companies there to place at least 1 woman on their boards by the end of next year — or face a penalty https://t.co/ok99e21BCd pic.twitter.com/zWl6um0YzP — CNN (@CNN) August 30, 2018

CNN reports:

State legislators passed a bill Wednesday that would require publicly-traded companies headquartered in California to place at least one woman on their board by the end of next year — or face a penalty. … Some California-based companies, like Skechers and Tivo, don’t have a single woman on their boards.

Of course this will pass — everything does.

This can only end well. — nameless_savage (@nameless_savage) August 30, 2018

And just like that every company goes private. — CozySeal Groyper (@cozyseal) August 30, 2018

Breaking news: CA's corrupt government wants to control everything anyone says or does, in the name of "equality'. — SmittySmittyBangBang (@tsracewife) August 30, 2018

Government should tell us who to hire and with whom to associate. They are smarter than we are. — VirtuePose (@craytinn) August 30, 2018

The government has no place in deciding who a company hires. — Marcus Grady (@realslimgrady__) August 30, 2018

This is literally fascism. California has a fascist state government and the more control they seize over the ownership or operation of businesses, the more control they will continue to seize. It doesn’t stop here. https://t.co/fMhXVnHlap — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) August 30, 2018

Congrats, you just made every woman on a company board wonder if they're just there as a token woman — Mike Flarkin (@mikeflarkin) August 30, 2018

I’d hate to be that token woman. — Brenda (@mommee45kidz) August 30, 2018

Quotas will be a disaster. Earn your way through merit or not at all. — J. E. Ferrer (@ProteanSlayer) August 30, 2018

Yep, the leftist politicians have done such a great job running the state of California it’s a natural they would start telling businesses how to operate! 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Great TX American (@jimispod59) August 30, 2018

Next will be one undocumented immigrant on each board… — Mill Burray (@IndyMillBurray) August 30, 2018

but what about the trans community? — inoa ole (@inoa_ole) August 30, 2018

Speaking of a slippery slope and the trans community, the DNC just had to do some creative math when it decided all committees must comprise an equal number of men and women — but what if a member if gender-fluid and doesn’t identify as a man or woman?

No, really, they had to come up with a formula to account for it. “DNC committees that were once required to be divided equally among women and men must now account for members who don’t identify with either gender,” The Hill reported.

DNC adopts gender nonbinary language, calls for committees to equal numbers of women and men https://t.co/yQ4P5s8jcA pic.twitter.com/PvYW9QRIIH — The Hill (@thehill) August 25, 2018

We have to ask every time we write about California: how’s that multi-billion-dollar bullet train no one asked for coming along?

Related: