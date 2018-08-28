As Twitchy reported earlier Tuesday, MSNBC’s Ali Velshi, in the wake of this weekend’s mass shooting in Jacksonville, Fla., decided to do a segment on “how ridiculously easy it is to get a gun in Florida.”

As Dana Loesch and many others pointed out, the shooter purchased his gun in Maryland, not Florida, a state which has some of the strongest gun control laws in the country.

Add to the list of those blaming Florida’s gun control laws for the shooting Charlotte Clymer of the Human Rights Campaign.

Maryland Gov. Martin O’Malley really ought to sit this one out rather than try to shame Florida Gov. Rick Scott.

Hey, even Tom Arnold managed to weigh in and pimp his new show on VICE, but we really have no idea what he’s saying:

Yeah, but Tom Arnold remembers lots of things that didn’t happen.

