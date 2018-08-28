As Twitchy reported earlier Tuesday, MSNBC’s Ali Velshi, in the wake of this weekend’s mass shooting in Jacksonville, Fla., decided to do a segment on “how ridiculously easy it is to get a gun in Florida.”

As Dana Loesch and many others pointed out, the shooter purchased his gun in Maryland, not Florida, a state which has some of the strongest gun control laws in the country.

Add to the list of those blaming Florida’s gun control laws for the shooting Charlotte Clymer of the Human Rights Campaign.

A quick review of gun laws in Florida: — no permits required to purchase

— no registration

— no license required

— no assault weapons law

— no magazine capacity restriction

— no background checks for private sales

— no local autonomy#JacksonvilleLanding — Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) August 26, 2018

If you had bothered to check the facts before tweeting this, you'd know that he actually bought the gun in Maryland, which has some of the strictest gun laws in the country & brought it illegally with him across several state lines to Florida. Gun control doesn't stop gun crime. https://t.co/47wa9eOIDI — Saul 🇬🇧🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@OldSchoolSaul) August 28, 2018

The guy was from Baltimore — Lane Pittman (@TheBigGuy904) August 27, 2018

…..he was from Baltimore. Florida gun laws had nothing to do with this. https://t.co/SQ9THzjA1t — Tyler Hissong (@ItsHisSong) August 27, 2018

Maryland Gov. Martin O’Malley really ought to sit this one out rather than try to shame Florida Gov. Rick Scott.

Gun was bought in Baltimore. Look below for a quick review of what gets posted by uninformed people before facts come out in order to push an agenda https://t.co/TqwnyZcCWy — Joe Biggs (@Rambobiggs) August 27, 2018

Fun Fact- News reports indicate that the gun was purchased and then brought from Baltimore https://t.co/HDKNg2iTEP — Bryant Randall (@bryant_randall5) August 27, 2018

Katz bought his gun in MD. But “muh narrative”, or something. https://t.co/07l7YVtLZC — Mike Benedict (@mikeyb3102) August 28, 2018

Except they were purchased in Maryland #FakeNews https://t.co/C2LGhisZcZ — Twisted Lemon (@Twisted_L3M0N) August 28, 2018

Oops! He purchased the guns in Maryland! Wrong again Charlotte! #MAGA https://t.co/46KJkAb3TX — Eric Poague (@edwardjones94) August 28, 2018

This is true. But he bought the guns in Maryland and transported them across state lines to Florida. And Maryland has one of the strictest gun laws in the country he even waited 30 days to buy a second gun in Maryland https://t.co/SSPLBqI4HB — Michael J. Palmer (@MJP429) August 28, 2018

Shooter brought his guns from MD that has assault weapons ban, magazine limits, gun owner ID cards, no private gun sales…..everything the liberals want, but yet none of these laws stopped this person from acquiring his weapons, transporting them to fl or murdering these people. https://t.co/nN6HdJwTZX — sleeping bear (@Sleeping_Griz) August 27, 2018

He purchased his guns in Maryland, not Florida. Maryland is one of the most gun-restrictive states in the nation. This list doesn't matter in any way. But don't let those pesky facts get in the way of your story. https://t.co/uRTFV0TsI9 — Phil (@philbert53) August 28, 2018

Liberals are good at propaganda and aways take advantage to spread false info to influence the public. Just look down the comments, likes, and RT's. Yet the shooter purchased his guns legally in Maryland. https://t.co/E0Xv5esyZf — My Name Is Earl (@TheBossman102) August 28, 2018

Your facts are clouding her narrative. — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) August 28, 2018

Uh, this was a handgun, dumbass. — 🌞 Brian 🐝 🐝 (@applecharlie5) August 27, 2018

Hey, even Tom Arnold managed to weigh in and pimp his new show on VICE, but we really have no idea what he’s saying:

Remember when @realDonaldTrump had a gun summit with Parkland families at the White House & promised only he could fix this but then he dined with @NRA lobbyist Chris Cox who'd given his campaign 30-100 million of Russian mob money so he did nothing? I do #TheHuntForTheTrumpTapes https://t.co/JCgV6CIXqc — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) August 26, 2018

Yeah, but Tom Arnold remembers lots of things that didn’t happen.

