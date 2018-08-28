Well, this is awkward …

Count Martin O’Malley among the many Democrats and liberals trying to pin the deadly Jacksonville shooting on Florida Gov. Rick Scott:

Another tragic mass shooting in Florida. Republican Governor Rick Scott proudly boasted that he passed more Pro-gun, NRA legislation than any other governor. Time to close the chapter on deadly pandering. #WinBackYourState, Florida. — Martin O'Malley (@MartinOMalley) August 28, 2018

In case you’ve forgotten who Martin O’Malley is — and we honestly wouldn’t blame you if you did — he’s a former Democratic governor. Of Maryland.

Um… Governor, he bought it in MARYLAND under the "common sense gun control laws" you wrote! https://t.co/ag78T7yVGe — Larry O'Connor (@LarryOConnor) August 28, 2018

Back in fall of 2015, he ran for president on those laws:

ROCHESTER, N.H. — Former Maryland governor Martin O’Malley on Sunday touted a package of gun-control measures passed during his tenure and challenged his two leading rivals for the Democratic presidential nomination to embrace several initiatives on the national level. … “We banded together. We drove consensus,” O’Malley told a gathering of the Strafford County Democrats as he recalled legislation passed in Maryland in 2013. “We need to apply the same persistence today as a nation.” The Maryland legislation, prompted by the 2012 school shootings in Newtown, Conn., included new fingerprinting and training requirements for handgun purchasers, as well as a ban on 45 types of assault rifles and magazines that hold more than 10 rounds. … O’Malley, a former mayor of Baltimore, called for four reforms on the national level: a ban on “combat assault weapons”; a requirement that those who purchase guns get licenses and be fingerprinted; a law making gun trafficking a federal crime; and a commitment from the federal government to purchase firearms only from companies that use “the latest and best safety technology.”

Just like his presidential campaign, Martin O’Malley’s gun control crusade was a colossal failure.

Its already been said many times… but the gun was bought in Maryland. — Gen. Chang's Chicken (@Chowdertron) August 28, 2018

Remind me, Governor of Maryland, in what state and under whose laws did the shooter access his murder weapon? — SMOD C137 (@PaulWDrake) August 28, 2018

he bought the gun in your own damn state you dishonest hack. — big daddy Triple Red X (@jsalicea00) August 28, 2018

He bought the gun in MARYLAND where YOU instituted restrictions on hand gun purchases. Get your facts straight. — KayDee 🌸 (@ally_gardener) August 28, 2018

I'm by no means pro-gun/NRA but good Lord, the shooter with well documented mental illnesses legally purchased the guns in Maryland. You know, the state you goverened for 8 years. #clown — Joe Murk (@Joe_Murk) August 28, 2018