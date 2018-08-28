Well, this is awkward …

Count Martin O’Malley among the many Democrats and liberals trying to pin the deadly Jacksonville shooting on Florida Gov. Rick Scott:

In case you’ve forgotten who Martin O’Malley is — and we honestly wouldn’t blame you if you did — he’s a former Democratic governor. Of Maryland.

Back in fall of 2015, he ran for president on those laws:

ROCHESTER, N.H. — Former Maryland governor Martin O’Malley on Sunday touted a package of gun-control measures passed during his tenure and challenged his two leading rivals for the Democratic presidential nomination to embrace several initiatives on the national level.

“We banded together. We drove consensus,” O’Malley told a gathering of the Strafford County Democrats as he recalled legislation passed in Maryland in 2013. “We need to apply the same persistence today as a nation.”

The Maryland legislation, prompted by the 2012 school shootings in Newtown, Conn., included new fingerprinting and training requirements for handgun purchasers, as well as a ban on 45 types of assault rifles and magazines that hold more than 10 rounds.

O’Malley, a former mayor of Baltimore, called for four reforms on the national level: a ban on “combat assault weapons”; a requirement that those who purchase guns get licenses and be fingerprinted; a law making gun trafficking a federal crime; and a commitment from the federal government to purchase firearms only from companies that use “the latest and best safety technology.”

Just like his presidential campaign, Martin O’Malley’s gun control crusade was a colossal failure.

