As Twitchy reported Monday night, the 21-year-old congressional intern who shouted “Mr. President, f**k you!” at Trump and his entourage in the Capitol building was identified as working for Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) and was given a one-week suspension — she does get to keep her job, though she lost her pass to Capitol Hill and has to stay in her office building.

Hassan was asked about the suspension, and her statement wandered into topics like Trump “ripping health care away from people.”

I spoke to Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) about her decision to suspend the intern who shouted 'F— you!' to President Trump. She said the intern accepted responsibility for her actions, something she said Trump has not done with his actions on health-care, etc. Her full comments: pic.twitter.com/NefhdgqCxI — Sean Sullivan (@WaPoSean) June 26, 2018

“I think it’s really important to understand that [the intern’s] behavior shouldn’t be equated with the president’s destructive and divisive actions,” Hassan said, “like ripping health-care away from people by failing to protect pre-existing conditions; going out, gutting the ACA; like separating children from their parents at our southern border.”

So basically, she’s saying he deserved it?

Democrats continue to blame Trump for their own behavior. "Yes, it was inappropriate, but it's TRUMP's fault!!!!" https://t.co/Ausqh4xzRr — Jewhadi™ (@JewhadiTM) June 26, 2018

That’s a joke. She’s an intern and should be fired. — ChrisT. (@ChristopTreanor) June 26, 2018

So it’s ok to shout obscenities at the President in the Capitol if you don’t like him and he’s not a Democrat. https://t.co/jHzqgJoTZH — Joel B. Pollak (@joelpollak) June 26, 2018

She was fortunate to receive this internship. She should be fired so someone with better judgement could take her place. Screaming the F-word at anyone while at work should always be a fireable offense for an intern — T-Money (@721tv) June 26, 2018

@SenatorHassan gives intern a pass and blames Trump. Ms. Marriott should be summarily dismissed. https://t.co/nWxXTim559 — Howard Quimby (@HowardQuimby) June 26, 2018

So, in answering both questions about the inappropriate behavior of a member of her staff, Hassan (D-NH) pivoted to talk about Trump. Why won't the senator accept responsibility for how her staff behaves? — id est (@idestINT) June 26, 2018

@SenatorHassan No it's not correct, Its not sufficient punishment. It's ridiculous and she should be fired! https://t.co/SP9BZK6Qld — Dawn Comfort (@dawn_comfort) June 26, 2018

These people are really blinded by their own hate!!! — suzy Q (@Menarje) June 26, 2018

