As Twitchy reported Monday night, the 21-year-old congressional intern who shouted “Mr. President, f**k you!” at Trump and his entourage in the Capitol building was identified as working for Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) and was given a one-week suspension — she does get to keep her job, though she lost her pass to Capitol Hill and has to stay in her office building.

Hassan was asked about the suspension, and her statement wandered into topics like Trump “ripping health care away from people.”

“I think it’s really important to understand that [the intern’s] behavior shouldn’t be equated with the president’s destructive and divisive actions,” Hassan said, “like ripping health-care away from people by failing to protect pre-existing conditions; going out, gutting the ACA; like separating children from their parents at our southern border.”

So basically, she’s saying he deserved it?

