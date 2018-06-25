As Twitchy reported, a congressional intern yelled, “Mr. President, f**k you!” as Trump’s entourage entered Speaker Paul Ryan’s office in the Capitol last week.

LISTEN: As Pres Trump’s entourage entered Speaker Ryan’s office in the Capitol, someone on the other side of the Capitol rotunda yelled: “Mr. President, F—k you!!” (He entered about 15 seconds later): pic.twitter.com/KHp16LYMoF — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) June 19, 2018

You might think that would cost someone her internship, but you’d be wrong. We don’t know — try it in your office and see how things work out.

Congressional intern who yelled “Mr President, f&*k you!” at Trump last wk across the Rotunda identified. 21 yr old Caitlin Marriott. Works for Dem NH Sen Maggie Hassan. Not terminated. Suspended for a wk. Loses CapHill pass. Restricted to working in Hassan’s office in Hart — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) June 26, 2018

That’s pretty shocking: she works for a Democrat, New Hampshire Sen. Maggie Hassan. Chad Pergram reports that she’ll be suspended for a week and be restricted to working in Hassan’s office in the Hart Building.

You don't have to publicize her name, you know. — Topher Spiro (@TopherSpiro) June 26, 2018

I really wish her name would be left out of it. It's just going to encourage more of this. — AgainstTrumpDude (@TheAmishDude) June 26, 2018

We probably would have left her name out of it too, but 1) she’s an adult, and 2) Pergram’s already spilled the beans.

How the heck does this behavior NOT get you terminated as an intern? — Jim Stinson (@jimstinson) June 26, 2018

Any intern who would shout that at any president should be fired. — Stan Seymour (@slstwit) June 26, 2018

She should be fired not suspended for a week. — Rachel Diaz (@rachelyn9877) June 26, 2018

She thought this was okay because of what she sees/reads/hears the left saying.. it’s sad.. really sad the lack of respect and integrity and appropriate behavior.. people have respectful disagreed for years. Nothing will get accomplished this way.. #bringbackcommonsense — Rachel (@rachelhaul) June 26, 2018

Govt has a hard time learning to fire people. — SLΞDGΞHAMMΞR (@zeroinscw) June 26, 2018

Democrat intern who yelled "f*** you" at @POTUS won't be fired. She'll probably get a @CNN slot. https://t.co/n43Te2nl4o — Joel B. Pollak (@joelpollak) June 26, 2018

Not enough but at least it’s something — Alice Houser (@AliceHouser2) June 26, 2018

She’s a intern. She should be dismissed — RobMaga567 (@raslady1) June 26, 2018

It is a good start. Youthful angst while tolerated does not a ruined career make. Perhaps her banishment will give time for personal reflection on polite public discourse. — Tim Plymel (@skypilot3764) June 26, 2018

She should have been fired. what a joke. — Dominic DiMatteo (@DominicDimatte1) June 26, 2018

@SenatorHassan Wow is all I can say for the disrespect. Can’t imagine the conversations in your office that made her feel like that was ok. You should be ashamed of her and let her go. She must be related. — Anna (@wolters_ann) June 26, 2018

Good way to ruin a career before it starts. Embarrassing — Tyler Amick (@MickTy96) June 26, 2018

So you want HER to be harassed and threatened? Very civil of you. Monster. — Tracy Wade (@jazzthecat66) June 26, 2018

Wow, Pergram’s a monster? Like we said, she’s a 21-year-old — an adult — it’s not the reporter’s job to shield her like a child or a confidential source.

Well, golly, there's her info, and the Hart building is open to the public. Let's all go shout at her when she tries to eat lunch in the cafeteria. She's a public official after all. See how this works? — Peter Van Buren (@WeMeantWell) June 26, 2018

Those are the new rules, right? No one you disagree with politically should be allowed to eat in peace … though we’ve only heard progressives like Maxine Waters and John Legend going on about that today, so it must be a liberal thing.

Related: