As Twitchy reported last Saturday, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting survivor and Second Amendment advocate Kyle Kashuv posted to Twitter photos and video of a trip to a gun range with his father and a shooting instructor. Kashuv said it was his first time touching a gun.

As reported Monday, however, Kashuv said he was called out of class and interrogated by an armed school resource officer, a second security officer, and a third officer from the Broward County Sheriff’s Office.

“They continued to question me aggressively, though they could cite nothing I had done wrong,” Kashuv said. “They kept calling me ‘the pro-Second Amendment kid.’ I was shocked and honestly, scared. It definitely felt like they were attempting to intimidate me. I was treated like a criminal for no reason other than having gone to the gun range and posted on social media about it.”

Montel Williams chimed in on Tuesday:

That inspired this response from a teacher, who said that “most gun owners would not hold their gun in this same posed manner.”

That post from Pittman led Kashuv to elaborate on what had happened Monday.

Keep in mind this isn’t someone with a ton of red flags like Nikolas Cruz; it’s a kid who recently met with the president and first lady in the Oval Office to talk about school safety.

