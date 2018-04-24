As Twitchy reported last Saturday, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting survivor and Second Amendment advocate Kyle Kashuv posted to Twitter photos and video of a trip to a gun range with his father and a shooting instructor. Kashuv said it was his first time touching a gun.

As reported Monday, however, Kashuv said he was called out of class and interrogated by an armed school resource officer, a second security officer, and a third officer from the Broward County Sheriff’s Office.

“They continued to question me aggressively, though they could cite nothing I had done wrong,” Kashuv said. “They kept calling me ‘the pro-Second Amendment kid.’ I was shocked and honestly, scared. It definitely felt like they were attempting to intimidate me. I was treated like a criminal for no reason other than having gone to the gun range and posted on social media about it.”

Montel Williams chimed in on Tuesday:

So @KyleKashuv, went to a gun range *WITH HIS FATHER outside school hours. I don’t understand how that justifies being interrogated by rent-a-cops and then by a sworn officer without giving his parents the chance to be present? https://t.co/pUBIecoL7v — Montel Williams (@Montel_Williams) April 24, 2018

That inspired this response from a teacher, who said that “most gun owners would not hold their gun in this same posed manner.”

As a teacher from Stoneman Douglas, any student posting photos holding guns, knives or other weapons would be questioned. 4 federal cases have ruled in the last 10 years that assault weapons are not protected. Most gun owners would not hold their gun in this same posed manner — Greg Pittman (@GregPittman1957) April 24, 2018

I understand the point but this is none of yours or the school’s business, and it’s certainly inappropriate to have three cops interrogate a 16 year old (illegally mind you) over a tweet that depicts an entirely lawful activity he did with his dad? — Montel Williams (@Montel_Williams) April 24, 2018

Also…if you are going to question a minor…why not bring in the parents also? — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) April 24, 2018

Exactly. Had the adults not failed here, we wouldn’t be wasting time on such a knucklehead mistake. All they had to do was call his parents and/or mirandize him. — Montel Williams (@Montel_Williams) April 24, 2018

That post from Pittman led Kashuv to elaborate on what had happened Monday.

Mr. Pittman, it was an illegal and unconstitutional detainment. See U.S. Code § 1983 and JDB v. North Carolina 1) the derogatory mentions of poliical beliefs. 2) the LEO in back of me holding my chair. 3) not contacting my parents prior 4) Calling me into a locked office https://t.co/jz1RnHwL1M — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) April 24, 2018

I can go on and on… the cases you mentioned have no relevancy here. There was, prima facie, constitutional law broken. I am honestly not even sure what you're talking about. — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) April 24, 2018

I'll post this here so we can all see that MSD teachers would NEVER be biased and try and take away a students right to 1A and 2A! God bless you, @GregPittman1957. pic.twitter.com/WhSYWASZXL — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) April 24, 2018

P.S. @GregPittman1957, assault weapons are a made up term. I have an assault spoon, right? — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) April 24, 2018

A history teacher who doesn't respect the 1, 2, 4, 5, and 14th amendments. Nice! — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) April 24, 2018

Keep in mind this isn’t someone with a ton of red flags like Nikolas Cruz; it’s a kid who recently met with the president and first lady in the Oval Office to talk about school safety.

Locked office and an officer blocking his exit – this information wasn't included in the article I tweeted earlier and changes absolutely everything. This is why I asked for more information before forming an opinion – this is the info I wanted. Take 'em to the cleaners, kid. https://t.co/2zUdUsDLsa — Liz Finnegan (@TheGingerarchy) April 24, 2018

It was locked where no one can get in, I technically could've ran out (door opens from the inside) but there was an officer 6-9 inches standing over me. https://t.co/kE5wuE3Qne — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) April 24, 2018

The school has backed itself into a corner for acting petty and partisan against a student who expressed an opinion that did not fit the narrative. https://t.co/cwHzGYAoVL — Thomas Malatesta (@ThomasMalatesta) April 24, 2018

It’s 3 Federal cases and NONE of them are remotely relevant here – your tweet dangerously misunderstands the issue and the law. It’s also stunningly inappropriate for a teacher to write a tweet like this about a student. Read the JDB case and get back to us. — Jonathan Franks (@jonfranks) April 24, 2018

A history teacher of all people should know, & recognize unlawful detaining, searches & seizures are against all our society stands for. The LEO had no right to detain Kyle or question him over a lawful act, unless they passed a new law making it illegal to receive gun training. — Wayne Trendy (@TrendyNewsBits) April 24, 2018

A father/son outing to learn how to properly shoot, something every father and son should do, now rates an interrogation. https://t.co/KDTEvn1iKF — Kent Moore (@kentrmoore) April 24, 2018

"As a teacher from Stoneman Douglas", Greg Pittman has added another piece of evidence for a harassment lawsuit against the school board, BSO and other participants in this fiasco. When you're this level of clueless, your first rule in life should be NOT commenting on Twitter. https://t.co/vqwkwalrie — PolAgnostic (@PolAgnostic) April 24, 2018

What exactly is wrong with how he is holding the gun? It is pointed downward, in a safe position. His finger is outside the trigger guard. He is wearing eye/ear protection, and is AT A GUN RANGE ENGAGING IN 100% LAWFUL ACTIVITY. So, what part of this is the business of MSD HS??? https://t.co/Wpz6cpaPjx — Anthony Bellino (@abellino) April 24, 2018

PLEASE tell me that your parents had the good sense to contact an attorney. Sue the school district and Broward County Sheriff. — Missy LaCroix (@MzToastee) April 24, 2018

