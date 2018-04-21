As Twitchy reported Friday, Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel was facing a no-confidence vote by his own deputies who said that “many instances of suspected malfeasance, misfeasance, failure to maintain fiduciary responsibility by the Sheriff, failure to properly investigate possible criminal conduct by members of his senior command staff” have “crushed morale through the agency.”

Israel countered by suggesting the announcement was a union “ploy” amid ongoing salary negotiations.

On Saturday, the Broward Sheriff account posted a letter from Eddison Ricketts, president of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 53, which read, we “want to reassure you that we have complete confidence in your abilities to lead the Broward Sheriff’s Office today and beyond.”

A statement from the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP): pic.twitter.com/hK8KCCvoB8 — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) April 21, 2018

The statement also mentions the FOP’s recent unanimous vote to ratify its collective bargaining agreement with the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

Fraternal Order of Police says it has “complete confidence” in Broward Sheriff Scott Israel. This as 1,300 IUPA union deputies hold “no confidence” vote @wsvn https://t.co/7gWAZUzmiz — Andrew Dymburt (@DymburtNews) April 21, 2018

Looks like Sheriff Israel will stay in his line of duty. https://t.co/sTiK8ujgBY — Ethan Albert Pond (#NeverAgain) (@Ethan4Change) April 21, 2018

Oh look. After you give away the store in collective bargaining, the union issues a fig leaf. Totally unpredictable. https://t.co/g0BUhJeS6p — Obvious (@structuraldmg) April 21, 2018

Who could argue w/ that logic? Not just confidence, complete confidence! a wise bunch to be sure, u don't have to tell them twice, truly, they give new meaning to the term first responders! They have a keen eye for value, not to mention amazing leadership! — Jekyll (@_Island1910) April 21, 2018

How much did that assclown Sheriff pay for that? #worstcopever — Ricky (@Ricky_Merica) April 21, 2018

