As Twitchy reported Friday, Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel was facing a no-confidence vote by his own deputies who said that “many instances of suspected malfeasance, misfeasance, failure to maintain fiduciary responsibility by the Sheriff, failure to properly investigate possible criminal conduct by members of his senior command staff” have “crushed morale through the agency.”

Israel countered by suggesting the announcement was a union “ploy” amid ongoing salary negotiations.

On Saturday, the Broward Sheriff account posted a letter from Eddison Ricketts, president of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 53, which read, we “want to reassure you that we have complete confidence in your abilities to lead the Broward Sheriff’s Office today and beyond.”

The statement also mentions the FOP’s recent unanimous vote to ratify its collective bargaining agreement with the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

