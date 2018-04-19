As Twitchy has reported, Starbucks is being picketed and boycotted after two black men were arrested at a Philadelphia location after the store’s manager called the police. The New York Post has posted audio of the original 911 call as well as police chatter as they followed up.

Here’s the audio. It’s impossible to tell from the call if the manager’s motivation was even partially racial, but the call itself is not much to talk about: “Hi, I have two gentlemen in my cafe that are refusing to make a purchase or leave.” And that’s it.

Will Starbucks shutting down 8,000 of its stores for an afternoon for employee racial-bias training (partially led by Eric Holder) prevent future incidents? Does this even deserve to be called an incident?

