As Twitchy has reported, Starbucks is being picketed and boycotted after two black men were arrested at a Philadelphia location after the store’s manager called the police. The New York Post has posted audio of the original 911 call as well as police chatter as they followed up.

Police release recording of call that lead to arrest of black men at Starbucks https://t.co/vw6JnVjDdJ pic.twitter.com/uW6wSHqCu7 — New York Post (@nypost) April 19, 2018

Here’s the audio. It’s impossible to tell from the call if the manager’s motivation was even partially racial, but the call itself is not much to talk about: “Hi, I have two gentlemen in my cafe that are refusing to make a purchase or leave.” And that’s it.

Will Starbucks shutting down 8,000 of its stores for an afternoon for employee racial-bias training (partially led by Eric Holder) prevent future incidents? Does this even deserve to be called an incident?

Doesn’t sound racist. Sounds like a manager being bitchy. 🙌 https://t.co/qztrlEZmRF — ¡Viva la Citrus! (@ItalianOranges) April 19, 2018

Really? “Hi, I have two gentlemen in my cafe that are refusing to make a purchase or leave.” This is what led to the Starbucks apology tour??? https://t.co/pQkHEOQ9Ia — 21 (@TheMaverick21) April 19, 2018

I know everyone will be outraged to learn that the Starbucks employee referred to the loiterers as "gentlemen" when she called the police. https://t.co/MKutxj7cpa — It wasn't meh (@RightAllTheTime) April 19, 2018

“Hi, I have two gentlemen in my cafe that are refusing to make a purchase or leave." Yep, that's definitely some explicit racism right there. This manager is obviously a member of the KKK and deserves to be sentenced to life in prison for her bigotry. https://t.co/UTsBuFQ0h0 — Josh Givens (@JoshuaGivens) April 19, 2018

“Hi, I have two gentlemen in my cafe that are refusing to make a purchase or leave." Whew. That is some hardcore racism. Have we tracked down this Klan member and made her pay for her horrendous bigotry? https://t.co/dzNAo0d3d3 — Jesse Kelly® (@JesseKellyDC) April 19, 2018

Oh. My. Gawd. She called two black guys "gentlemen". The klan rides again! It's just like Selma! I'll bet she even refers to black men as "sir". Oh, the horror! We definitely have a long way to go. https://t.co/y3ecn9ivnQ — Ben Rhodes' Echo Chamber (@dindunuffinyt) April 19, 2018

For the record, @Starbucks is a business. If you are not at their establishment to further their product, you should expect to be asked to leave. The vast majority of people couldn't care less about what race you are. They do, however, care about profit margin (as they should). https://t.co/0l8pmw8Y4s — Vinson Ousley (@VinsonOusley) April 19, 2018

Why was she fired? If she or she had someone approached the men let them know of their anti loitering policy AND then they refused to comply, it makes perfect sense to ask the police to come and have them removed. Why was she fired if she did that? She could have lied on call. https://t.co/1ouF8HzDxb — KimmyQueen09 (@KimmyQueen09) April 19, 2018

I hope the fired employee sues Starbucks and wins. She followed Starbucks policy and was fired for it. https://t.co/i4jEqAy7Cn — Voice of Privilege (@VoiceOfPrivileg) April 19, 2018

This is awful. What if she mis-gendered them? https://t.co/ywmcMEaDY5 — Maximus Decimus (@gregoryggtee) April 19, 2018

