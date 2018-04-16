As Twitchy reported, Judge Kimba Wood on Monday ordered President Trump’s personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, to publicly release the name of his third client, a “publicly prominent individual” who turned out to be Fox News host Sean Hannity.

Hannity has already made statements on Twitter and on his radio show denying that there was any sort of formal legal relationship between the two:

Twitter star Popehat (aka Ken White) weighed in on the back-and-forth between Cohen and Hannity and seems to think that Cohen’s naming of Hannity as a client was a stretch to save his own hide.

It’s a toss-up, but Cohen was on the hot seat first.

Hannity definitely has some explaining to do, but so does Cohen — to a judge.

And here it is: photographic proof that Cohen and Hannity are playing Hungry Hungry Hippos when they need to be playing chess:

