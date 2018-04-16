The Hill is reporting Monday night that a group of eight Florida residents ranging from 10 to 20 years old is suing Florida Gov. Rick Scott for doing nothing to fight climate change.
Children sue Florida governor for not acting to fight climate change https://t.co/eL07C9StGo pic.twitter.com/th4J4kSEW2
— The Hill (@thehill) April 16, 2018
The piece notes that the children are being represented by Oregon-based Our Children’s Trust:
The suit says Scott and his administration have not passed any legislation meant to measure or curb carbon emissions. It also accuses the Florida governor and his administration of not doing anything regarding the threat of rising seas on the coasts.
One of the plaintiffs, Delaney Reynolds, an 18-year-old who attends University of Miami’s Rosenstiel School of Marine and Atmospheric Science, said she finds Florida’s response to climate change “completely unacceptable.”
For what it’s worth, this isn’t even the first batch of “climate kids” to sue over global warming.
"Children"
Yeah, OK. https://t.co/vpQnmHpQ0Y
— JWF (@JammieWF) April 17, 2018
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) April 16, 2018
I pretty sure it’s adults that are suing. https://t.co/CkGpTuRbGx
— EducatédHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) April 17, 2018
Adults are using children to push a political agenda. https://t.co/nn6sfVnhWJ
— The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) April 17, 2018
No, a bunch of desperate adults are using kids to file a frivolous lawsuit.
What happens when this lawsuit inevitably gets tossed and these kids and their families are on the hook for legal fees? https://t.co/aagOXnXEpy
— (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) April 17, 2018
Reminds me of when a bunch of gun activists convinced the families of the Aurora shooting victims to file a frivolous lawsuit against gun manufacturers and then hung them out to dry when the suit was dismissed and they were ordered to pay legal fees.
It's pure exploitation.
— (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) April 17, 2018
They are going to lose. Who pays the legal fees? https://t.co/nRol8OlBDc
— Brian Gutherman (@NJNuke) April 17, 2018
What kind of people would use children in this way? https://t.co/0os9TmzEDQ
— JS™ (@1ChordWonder) April 16, 2018
This “let’s use children as a front for our political agenda” trend is a lot of fun. https://t.co/isJoBKeAYu
— Chad Ragsdale (@caragsdale) April 17, 2018
Leftists be like: “Why didn’t we think of this hiding behind kids thing earlier? It can work for so many things!” https://t.co/RMUcdCCpSD
— Daniel Savickas (@dansav1776) April 17, 2018
Next Up: David Hogg boycotts the Sun https://t.co/BV8pUhp2Dd
— The Right Wing M 🇺🇸 (@TheRightWingM) April 16, 2018
