The Hill is reporting Monday night that a group of eight Florida residents ranging from 10 to 20 years old is suing Florida Gov. Rick Scott for doing nothing to fight climate change.

The piece notes that the children are being represented by Oregon-based Our Children’s Trust:

The suit says Scott and his administration have not passed any legislation meant to measure or curb carbon emissions. It also accuses the Florida governor and his administration of not doing anything regarding the threat of rising seas on the coasts.

One of the plaintiffs, Delaney Reynolds, an 18-year-old who attends University of Miami’s Rosenstiel School of Marine and Atmospheric Science, said she finds Florida’s response to climate change “completely unacceptable.”

For what it’s worth, this isn’t even the first batch of “climate kids” to sue over global warming.

