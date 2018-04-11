If there’s one suggestion that drives the gun control crowd crazy, it’s the idea that teachers who are trained with firearms should be given the choice to carry them on the job.

As Twitchy reported, the Broward School Board voted Tuesday night against arming teachers in their district, despite a new state law designed to permit it. Other schools have come up with alternatives, like the school in Pennsylvania that has equipped classrooms with buckets of rocks for students to throw at armed intruders.

WFLA News reported Tuesday on another Pennsylvania school district’s idea: arm teachers with baseball bats.

School district arming teachers with baseball bats https://t.co/GlwBoUUvDP pic.twitter.com/j2mTDbMjNx — WFLA NEWS (@WFLA) April 10, 2018

In response to recent school shootings, a Pennsylvania school district has decided to arm its teachers with baseball bats. The decision comes about two months after the massacre at Stoneman Douglas High School that left 17 people dead. That shooting has sparked a nationwide debate over gun control and school safety. The Millcreek School District in Erie County says its 500 teachers will be armed with 16-inch bats. The superintendent says the bats were given to each teacher after an in-service training day on how to respond to school shootings.

Superintendent Bill Hall said the bats are primarily "symbolic," but they are an option for teachers to use if they need to fight back during a school shooting.#Symbolic https://t.co/Hk3QYmaqqy — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) April 11, 2018

Wait, now … so people excused the school resource officer who never entered the building during the Parkland school shooting because he was armed only with a handgun, while Nikolas Cruz had a big, scary AR-15 … but baseball bats might do the trick?

I don't understand the mindset of "We want you to fight back, but with completely ineffective tools." https://t.co/w7P5xswI5E — Cam Edwards (@CamEdwards) April 11, 2018

That is not a baseball bat. That is a toy. And a joke. https://t.co/YTd3BDpBgr — Bill C. (@billycuth) April 11, 2018

That’s not a baseball bat. That’s a souvenir. 🙄 — Links 77 (@BulldogRing) April 11, 2018

haha I got one of these at a Mets game. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) April 11, 2018

Well now they'll probably be banned from stadiums in New York. — Cam Edwards (@CamEdwards) April 11, 2018

I even gave an extra one to a little kid, so I probably broke some law somewhere for that. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) April 11, 2018

So the teacher must get within 16-18" of the shooter to hit him with a little aluminum bat. Yeah, that'll work! That school admin must be using Common Core! — 🌭🐕Murph's Mom 🇺🇸 (@ReesesPeanut) April 11, 2018

"We're going to prevent school shootings by giving teachers inferior weapons to fight back." 😒 https://t.co/JDSJS5M8sm — The Real Bepo (D) (@TheRealBepo) April 11, 2018

Don't forget the bullet proof catcher's glove https://t.co/A1L5WjHlqp — James D'Angelo (@jtdmaine) April 11, 2018

The left: "AR-15's are too powerful and no one should have them." Also the left: If someone comes into your school with an AR-15 all you need is a bat or a bucket of rocks to defend yourself.@realKrisCruz #WhatILearnedToday https://t.co/rSqShHsj9t — Shaun in NH (@ShaunGearty) April 11, 2018

Why not just give them dodge balls? Longer range, reusable, better chance of getting a head shot. — 😇 (@PopeSparkles) April 11, 2018

That's like the University of Colorado's advice to fight off rapists by wetting oneself. 🙄 — Phineas Fahrquar (@irishspy) April 11, 2018

Progthink: "It's better to have the moral high ground and end up dead than to be an immoral gun-user and stay alive." — Skin that smokewagon! (@heatpacker) April 11, 2018

