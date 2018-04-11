If there’s one suggestion that drives the gun control crowd crazy, it’s the idea that teachers who are trained with firearms should be given the choice to carry them on the job.

As Twitchy reported, the Broward School Board voted Tuesday night against arming teachers in their district, despite a new state law designed to permit it. Other schools have come up with alternatives, like the school in Pennsylvania that has equipped classrooms with buckets of rocks for students to throw at armed intruders.

WFLA News reported Tuesday on another Pennsylvania school district’s idea: arm teachers with baseball bats.

WFLA reports:

In response to recent school shootings, a Pennsylvania school district has decided to arm its teachers with baseball bats.

The decision comes about two months after the massacre at Stoneman Douglas High School that left 17 people dead. That shooting has sparked a nationwide debate over gun control and school safety.

The Millcreek School District in Erie County says its 500 teachers will be armed with 16-inch bats.

The superintendent says the bats were given to each teacher after an in-service training day on how to respond to school shootings.

Noted:

Wait, now … so people excused the school resource officer who never entered the building during the Parkland school shooting because he was armed only with a handgun, while Nikolas Cruz had a big, scary AR-15 … but baseball bats might do the trick?

