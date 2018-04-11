As Twitchy reported, the FBI on Monday raided the office, home, and hotel of President Trump’s personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, and seized records “on many topics.”

The New York Times and CNN are reporting Wednesday that the FBI was seeking communications that Trump had with Cohen regarding the “Access Hollywood” tape that showed Trump making lewd comments about women to Billy Bush and compelled Joe Biden to say he’d like to take Trump “behind the gym.”

The FBI sought records on the “Access Hollywood” tape in its raid and any evidence that President Trump’s lawyer suppressed damaging reports https://t.co/jj5xfLbaUL — The New York Times (@nytimes) April 11, 2018

BREAKING: FBI sought President Trump’s communications with his personal lawyer regarding the "Access Hollywood" tape https://t.co/6TrMvDjW60 pic.twitter.com/Y3AkWgsmvb — CNN (@CNN) April 11, 2018

CNN reports:

FBI agents who raided the home, office and hotel of Donald Trump’s personal lawyer sought communications that Trump had with attorney Michael Cohen and others regarding the infamous “Access Hollywood” tape that captured Trump making lewd remarks about women a month before the election, according to sources familiar with the matter. The warrant’s specific reference to Trump is the first known direct mention of the President in a search warrant, and sources said it appeared in connection with “Access Hollywood.”

"The warrant is the first indication that investigators suspect there was any effort to suppress the tape." @GloriaBorger @ShimonPro reporting https://t.co/ry7CWqpuYk — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) April 11, 2018

The “Access Hollywood” tape, which surfaced a month before the election, wasn’t enough to take Trump down at the time; what can we expect this time around?

Uhm… why? Client privilege and all of that… the FBI is not a good look right now… https://t.co/lEHFyCj1Rt — KimmyQueen09 (@KimmyQueen09) April 11, 2018

What the heck does the “Access Hollywood” tape have to do with Russia collusion? This investigation is a fishing expedition! https://t.co/NPqwGruzzQ — Ron DeSantis (@RepDeSantis) April 11, 2018

