The New York Times is reporting Monday afternoon that the FBI on Monday raided the office of President Trump’s personal lawyer Michael D. Cohen and seized records.

Before the Russian collusion crowd gets too excited, it seems that the raid wasn’t directly related to Robert Mueller’s investigation, but rather was the result of information uncovered and turned over during Mueller’s fishing expedition:

Trending

Tax documents? That should get Rachel Maddow and others salivating.

Michael Cohen’s attorney has already issued a statement on the raid:

Stormy Daniels’ lawyer has also issued a tweet in response:

In the meantime:

Here’s the take from #NeverTrump GOP media guy Rick Wilson:

Another perspective:

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional tweets.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Donald TrumpFBIMichael CohenraidRobert Mueller