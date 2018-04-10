As Twitchy reported, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg told Congress Tuesday that he thinks the company is 5 to 10 years away from developing artificial intelligence that will allow Facebook to catch “hate speech” before it’s posted — an idea that had many asking who exactly would define what constitutes hate speech.

Video game designer Mark Kern, who has worked on games such as World of Warcraft, was among those struck by the idea of AI policing speech before it was even posted to the service.

And now a quick word from Live Action founder and president Lila Rose:

