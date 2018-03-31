As Twitchy reported, Parkland survivor and media mainstay David Hogg was given the chance to take the high road after Laura Ingraham apologized for a tweet mocking him for being rejected by four colleges, but instead, he doubled down, saying an apology was not enough.

I 100% agree an apology in an effort just to save your advertisers is not enough. I will only accept your apology only if you denounce the way your network has treated my friends and I️ in this fight. It’s time to love thy neighbor, not mudsling at children. https://t.co/H0yWs4zMGk — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) March 29, 2018

You know who else is in this fight? Parkland survivor Kyle Kashuv, who was declared a fragile “cuckservative” for canceling his subscription to Hulu.

So everyone can laugh and enjoy the ignorance of @Maxfawcett pic.twitter.com/3XstVEEJgE — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) March 31, 2018

You know what they say, stupid doesn't pay the bills… if this is true, be a man and apologize to me. Why'd you block first? pic.twitter.com/eMa54UXiT2 — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) March 31, 2018

Fawcett, identified by Dangerous as a senior-ranking employee of the Government of Alberta, Canada, deleted the tweet and blocked Kashuv, but that wasn’t the end of it. Deleted tweets never disappear completely.

You sure did delete tour tweet calling @KyleKashuv a cuck pretty quick. Thank God for screen shots! — Ross Petree (@RossPetree) March 31, 2018

As it stands now, Fawcett has also protected his account, after many questioned his tweet where he claimed he’d apologized already.

Very classy. He is a MSD survivor too, but I guess he's fair game because you disagree with him. 🖕 — 👑 Erin 👑 (@MsErinMurray) March 31, 2018

We don't accept your apology and we will now commit our day to destroying your career. Just kidding, we aren't whiny liberals. — Kate (@not_your_kraia) March 31, 2018

Did you just bully a survivor of Parkland? Who do you work for ? — Brandon Saario (@SaarioBrandon) March 31, 2018

You won't give the same deference to Laura Ingraham after she apologized but you expect to be given a pass? That's not how it works. You must pay for what you said. — Eric Demamp (@ericdemamp) March 31, 2018

Hogg made the rules on this very clear. This person's livelihood must now be destroyed. — Bruce Wayne (@DKVolbeat) March 31, 2018

If this person had sponsors we would boycott them — this particular individual (@mackattack80) March 31, 2018

More lessons recently learned: Apologies don't matter anymore and all your "new friends" are allowed to destroy your ability to work. #NewRules — 100 Proof (@ChampionCapua) March 31, 2018

Sorry man as you know apologizing doesn’t cut it anymore. pic.twitter.com/ftlst0NydI — EducatédHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) March 31, 2018

After deflecting, he apologized "to the subject of the tweet", and then protected his account because right side of history or something. — 100 Proof (@ChampionCapua) March 31, 2018

OH look at this, @maxfawcett, a government official in Canada is now attacking @KyleKashuv. So this only works one-way does it? @davidhogg111 is untouchable? but, Kyle isn't? pic.twitter.com/s8yEsmkX57 — Steve Milne 🇦🇺 🇺🇸 (@SteveMilneNews) March 31, 2018

@maxfawcett just took his account to protected after he bullied Parkland High School survivor Kyle Kashuv. Then went on to say he didn't know the student was a Parkland High student which past tweets proved that he is lying. @YourAlberta — CD (@Kansasgirl1) March 31, 2018

This isn’t an apology pic.twitter.com/W4843oraTM — Ian Fapoport (@IanFapoport) March 31, 2018

Didn’t realize he was a Parkland student, huh?

.@MaxFawcett, a Canadian government official with @YourAlberta who just bullied school shooting survivior @KyleKashuv, claims he didn't know who he was. Oh really? He retweeted tweets days ago that stated Kyle was a survivor of the Parkland shooting. pic.twitter.com/uggG4wDJad — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) March 31, 2018

.@MaxFawcett who just bullied school shooting survivor @KyleKashuv, appears to work for the Alberta Government (@YourAlberta). The link to his LinkedIn was on his website, which he listed on his Twitter account. pic.twitter.com/coiPVFSACk — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) March 31, 2018

So @maxfawcett just protected his tweets. ,,,🤣 — Mistressnancy (@Mistressnancy) March 31, 2018

@maxfawcett must’ve looked in the mirror and realized he’s the cuck. pic.twitter.com/aLq73qdVJE — Leo (@Brad84_) March 31, 2018

Before Fawcett protected his tweets, he did make an attempt at an apology:

