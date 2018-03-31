It was Wednesday that CNN’s Chris Cuomo called it “a lot of bunk” that anyone was calling for the repeal of the Second Amendment, despite former Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens calling for exactly that in The New York Times just the day before.

this is a lot of bunk. no one calling for 2A repeal. stop with the bogeymen. we need to stop the shootings and have a rational conversation about what can be done. https://t.co/P2MYoY4EtO — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) March 28, 2018

Plenty of people retweeted Stevens’ op-ed, including Louisiana Democratic Party Chairwoman and state Senator Karen Carpenter Peterson, who serves as the vice chair of civic engagement and voter participation for the Democratic National Committee:

Repeal the Second Amendment https://t.co/iAIJGmWtlR — KarenCarterPeterson (@TeamKCP) March 27, 2018

Considering that “no one” is calling for a repeal of the Second Amendment, we sure are hearing a lot of people arguing for the repeal of the Second Amendment.

Nothing to see here just a Democratic representative calling for repeal on the 2nd amendment. https://t.co/OrTMZLKw19 — YVONNE🇺🇸 (@Infidel_Yvonne) March 31, 2018

Chairwoman of the Democrat Party of Louisiana, Karen Carter Peterson, shares her radical leftist position on guns. "Repeal the Second Amendment" https://t.co/qFeXIm5p82 — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) March 30, 2018

This is the chair of the *Louisiana* Democrat party. Louisiana's current governor is a Dem and I can't imagine he's too happy about this considering he's up for reelection next year https://t.co/71X6dex84Q — Zach Faria (@ZacharyFaria) March 29, 2018

"Nobody wants to take away your guns." https://t.co/3IHEVDdcwL — 👑 Erin 👑 (@MsErinMurray) March 31, 2018

"Nobody ever said to repeal the 2nd amendment." https://t.co/9wuzXtQTgM — Kirk Widlund (@KAW710CO) March 30, 2018

She is head of the Louisiana Democratic Party. https://t.co/ZiILEwc4eS — Carrie Carey (@carriecarey7911) March 31, 2018

Thank you @TeamKCP for showing us that liberals in fact DO want to repeal the #SecondAmendment

And also thank you for showing us that it is people like YOU that the Second Amendment is so important. #GunGrabber https://t.co/qP5SzgMOwO — Dennis (@DennisInAmerica) March 30, 2018

Remember in November https://t.co/cxYsg4icDB — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) March 31, 2018

Here you have it folks, they want to repeal the 2A. Don't fall for some Democrats propaganda now "backing off", they don't really want to do that. Remember this come November. https://t.co/63U318ujA2 — Aulona Bushi Capaj (@AulonaBC) March 30, 2018

The veil is lifted; the Socialist Democrats reveal their true selves.

They must be voted into oblivion.#2A #2ADefenders https://t.co/w8xeHRwHcp — Joe Tedeschi (@MDYankeefan1) March 31, 2018

Democrats in December 2016: "We need to reconnect with middle America!" Democrats in 2018: https://t.co/escru4Rbnt — Chris Martin (@chrisjdmartin) March 30, 2018

As a conservative I would just like to say, thank you for giving us 2018 and 2020 https://t.co/wZBt1MFTpa — Titus (@TitusFCVA) March 31, 2018

Spread this around. I can't tell you how many liberals have told me that "no one wants to repeal the second amendment". Vote her out! https://t.co/7v86zZBOzt — Roger Allen (@RDA62) March 30, 2018

So here is another lib wanting to repeal the 2A. They will be coming out of the woodwork now. It isn't about semi automatics at all. https://t.co/e0n7hKKwW1 — Don't Burn This Flag (@LoveofOldGlory) March 30, 2018

Yes please bring a bill to before Congress to vote on….preferably before the midterms https://t.co/nU9DR8jh50 — 🇺🇸 yvonne burton (@_YvonneBurton) March 31, 2018

Go for it. Let us know how that works out for you. https://t.co/IlJPjVGOYR — Rev. Mauldin 🏍 (@Reverend_Ducati) March 31, 2018

Judging by the response, this doesn't seem to be going well for you. I think you lost this one. https://t.co/XT5hHA1zjS — Robert Hutchinson (@capqrch) March 30, 2018

According to the USA Today Network, Peterson’s views are not shared by the Louisiana Democratic Party:

But Louisiana Democratic Party Executive Director Stephen Handwerk told USA Today Network the state party is “a strong supporter of the Second Amendment” that protects Americans’ rights to bear arms. When asked if the tweet was reflective of the party’s position or Peterson’s, Handwerk said, “Of course not.”

Of course not.

