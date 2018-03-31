It was Wednesday that CNN’s Chris Cuomo called it “a lot of bunk” that anyone was calling for the repeal of the Second Amendment, despite former Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens calling for exactly that in The New York Times just the day before.

Plenty of people retweeted Stevens’ op-ed, including Louisiana Democratic Party Chairwoman and state Senator Karen Carpenter Peterson, who serves as the vice chair of civic engagement and voter participation for the Democratic National Committee:

Considering that “no one” is calling for a repeal of the Second Amendment, we sure are hearing a lot of people arguing for the repeal of the Second Amendment.

According to the USA Today Network, Peterson’s views are not shared by the Louisiana Democratic Party:

But Louisiana Democratic Party Executive Director Stephen Handwerk told USA Today Network the state party is “a strong supporter of the Second Amendment” that protects Americans’ rights to bear arms.

When asked if the tweet was reflective of the party’s position or Peterson’s, Handwerk said, “Of course not.”

Of course not.

