Are we past the point now where it is forbidden to criticize the FBI or any of the country’s intelligence agencies? Because there’s more news out Wednesday night about leaks to The Intercept.

Remember last year when government contractor Reality Winner was alleged to have passed a classified NSA report to The Intercept? Looks like we’re doing that again.

Minnesota Public Radio reports:

A Minneapolis FBI agent who started his career with the agency as an intern in 2000 has been charged with leaking classified information to the news website The Intercept. Terry James Albury, who was assigned as Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport liaison working on counterterrorism matters, was charged this week by the Justice Department’s National Security Division with one count of “knowingly and willfully” transmitting documents and information relating to national defense to a reporter for a national news organization. Albury was also charged with a second count of refusing to hand over documents to the government.

“The Intercept does not discuss anonymous sources” says a statement posted on their website, but they sure do seem to burn them.

Ah the Intercept: Get a source, try to launder the source's leaked documents through FOIA requests, fail, publish anyway, get source arrested.#NeverChangehttps://t.co/Vb0tjD1M7T — Nicholas Weaver (@ncweaver) March 28, 2018

The genius reporters at The Intercept — armed with all their soooooper strength crypto gear — burn a second whistleblower in one year (all while hoarding Snowden’s files) Incredible. https://t.co/5potf4cKLG — Yasha Levine (@yashalevine) March 28, 2018

Jesus, what a bad look. A second member of the US intelligence community, this time a Minneapolis FBI agent, has been charged with leaking to the Intercept. This appears to the the opsec failure: https://t.co/nMX1K2qUHn pic.twitter.com/eW3xTpsSf8 — Kevin Collier (@kevincollier) March 28, 2018