We called it before when the video promos for the #MarchForOurLives came out, and it was certainly borne out in today’s signage … if there was one primary target at Saturday’s march it was the NRA and not school violence.

Julio Rosas of The Independent Journal Review managed to find a bunch of kids being egged on by an adult to chant, “NRA, how many kids did you kill today?”

Before you get out your calculators, just weigh in with an educated guess.

Just for fun, here’s another multiple choice question that Rosas stumbled across, although someone spoiled it by filling in the answer — we don’t think it’s correct, though.

Show your work for full credit, please.

