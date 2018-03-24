We called it before when the video promos for the #MarchForOurLives came out, and it was certainly borne out in today’s signage … if there was one primary target at Saturday’s march it was the NRA and not school violence.

Julio Rosas of The Independent Journal Review managed to find a bunch of kids being egged on by an adult to chant, “NRA, how many kids did you kill today?”

Crowd of kids chanting "NRA how many kids did you kill today?" #MarchForOurLives pic.twitter.com/rn0y6LGPXe — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) March 24, 2018

It was in sign form as well. #MarchForOurLives pic.twitter.com/YbEJUFS4cd — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) March 24, 2018

Before you get out your calculators, just weigh in with an educated guess.

The actual answer, as it always is, is 0. https://t.co/vDtkXSeXJe — Jon Lustig (@jonlustig) March 24, 2018

Nice little rhyme but the answer is zero. 😂 https://t.co/aUzWxfarIF — Brett Vogt (@brettvogt7) March 24, 2018

0 Today

0 Last week

0 This past decade. https://t.co/CGjuWuZuq9 — Char (@realCharter) March 24, 2018

The answer is still zero. Ask that of @PPFA, though. Their answer will be much different. https://t.co/wbla0G43TU — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) March 24, 2018

"Planned Parenthood how many kids did you kill today?" I think that is what they are meaning to say. 🤷🏻 https://t.co/aUzWxfarIF — Brett Vogt (@brettvogt7) March 24, 2018

Just for fun, here’s another multiple choice question that Rosas stumbled across, although someone spoiled it by filling in the answer — we don’t think it’s correct, though.

Show your work for full credit, please.

