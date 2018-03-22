There’s a promo video out promoting Saturday’s “March for Our Lives” in Washington, D.C., and around the country, and 1) of course it focuses on school children, and 2) it makes it very clear that the NRA is the primary target.

“To the NRA, who pretend that weapons designed to maximize human slaughter have anything to do with the Second Amendment, we see you,” reads one line of the script.

We see these lawmakers representing the NRA, and not their constituents. We see our “leaders” making excuses and refusing to act. On Saturday, they’ll see US. pic.twitter.com/7OGttnRSsz — March For Our Lives (@AMarch4OurLives) March 21, 2018

This video is evidence that there is a severe lack of understanding of what the purpose of #2A is. https://t.co/8Xen3WrA2w — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) March 21, 2018

One thing’s for sure: these kids, or whoever is putting words in their mouths, are fully invested in the idea that the NRA is to blame for school shootings, and that the American people by a huge margin support gun control — it’s only NRA donations that keep legislators from passing a full-on gun ban.

It must be great to be Sheriff Scott Israel and know you can not only sail through CNN’s town hall on guns but also apparently live free of any responsibility for those deaths in Florida.

"We see these lawmakers representing the NRA, and not their constituents." This is why your movement will ultimately fail. You have this exactly backwards. https://t.co/JEUOeep42c — RBe (@RBPundit) March 21, 2018

Actually they are representing their constituents. If massive amounts of people did NOT want to keep their guns, keep their #2A rights, and keep their ability to protect themselves, then it would do no good for the politicians to run with this as part of their platform. — Shay H. (@shull4444) March 21, 2018

Sorry! #Notsorry I’m not going to let some children lecture me on adult issues, my rights to own a firearms. Get back in school learn how the government works. #notall but most couldn’t name the branches of government. #study #learn — TheFitAccountant (@thefitacctant) March 21, 2018

You should see failures of the same government you now want to legislate more faux safety, but you don't. https://t.co/M4iorVnWRh — Erik (@winefishdawg) March 21, 2018

The big lie has its own verified Twitter acct……anyone surprised? https://t.co/z58Z2pqETt — T witter Censors Patriots 🇺🇸 (@lionbuckeyeguy) March 22, 2018

Also notice how careful the makers were to include only high-school age children in the video, lest they expose any number of leftist organizations funding and helping organize this thing, like Planned Parenthood and Everytown for Gun Safety? Sure, they can pull strings behind the curtain, but let’s leave the kids up front and center.

If anything, the march should inspire even more hot takes on the Second Amendment:

The second amendment says we have a right to bear arms, but if the weapons aren't being held responsibly and by mature hands, I think it should be more of a privilege 💜 NO ONE DESERVES TO BE HURT, BUT PROTECTED. BE A MATURE ASS WOMAN/MAN AND FOR ONCE THINK ABOUT THE CONSEQUENCE — BREANNA🌹 (@girlmeetsselena) March 21, 2018

Related: