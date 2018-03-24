We knew we’d be highlighting a lot of dumb signs from the #MarchForOurLives event today (we haven’t even touched all of the “Harry Potter” themed ones yet), but some are just so very wrong that they deserve to be called out.

We’re not sure what this guy’s problem was — a shortage at Walmart considering all the people making signs for the march — but he’s claiming it was tougher for him to buy the poster board to make his sign than it was to purchase an AR-15 — someone we’re going to go out on a limb and assume he didn’t do.

“It was harder to buy this poster board than an AR-15. Something is wrong.”

That the price of freedom.

We’re not sure: If you just sit back and watch CBS News, you might be convinced that it’s easier to by an assault rifle than cold medicine — for real. (Yeah, CBS News finally took that report down after the backlash.)

But definitely, get someone from CBS News on this poster board angle ASAP.

And while we’re at it, we might as well give this guy from another thread one more airing:

