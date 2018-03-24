We knew we’d be highlighting a lot of dumb signs from the #MarchForOurLives event today (we haven’t even touched all of the “Harry Potter” themed ones yet), but some are just so very wrong that they deserve to be called out.

We’re not sure what this guy’s problem was — a shortage at Walmart considering all the people making signs for the march — but he’s claiming it was tougher for him to buy the poster board to make his sign than it was to purchase an AR-15 — someone we’re going to go out on a limb and assume he didn’t do.

“It was harder to buy this poster board than an AR-15. Something is wrong.”

It's the sign. The sign is wrong. https://t.co/wTx8SogoDX — Secret Agent Matt Boyle (@HashtagGriswold) March 24, 2018

Yeah, something is wrong alright —> what is actually written on the sign. https://t.co/SMc5GJLzAz — Michael (@Michael2014abc) March 24, 2018

Something is certainly wrong with this poster but probably not what the guy holding it thinks. https://t.co/bgcGcckfHA — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) March 24, 2018

There is, in fact, something wrong with this poster. https://t.co/t1dpXzYNYa — CG's Emanating Penumbra (@cg_shadow) March 24, 2018

This is, how do you say, a complete crock of shit. https://t.co/qFW88It7Dk — Erik Soderstrom (@soderstrom) March 24, 2018

In America you have the freedom to say the dumbest thing that comes into your head…. https://t.co/kYpxrRzilC — EducatédHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) March 24, 2018

Just a picture of a lie, retweeted by a reporter with no context or correction. This is journalism.https://t.co/O3WhkBqXYH — Peter Cook (@_Peter_Cook) March 24, 2018

A New Yorker staff writer.

Best. Laugh. Ever. 😂😂😂 Must be buying his posterboard in Venezuela. And this is why it's so very hard to take these people seriously. Sure as heck can't have a productive conversation with them. https://t.co/9piOapYO8z — Stacey Yost (@lilamour) March 24, 2018

I have no problem with students protesting. Good for them. What disturbs me is that many adults act like they are so wise when they say vapid things like this. We can’t solve the problem if we don’t pay attention to the actual facts. Pithy sayings prove and accomplish nothing. https://t.co/O2pQCsS4CY — Trey Bechtold (@TreyBechtold) March 24, 2018

I'm convinced these morons actually believe you can run into Walmart, toss an AR15 in your buggy along with your milk & bread then skip through the self checkout lane and be done in less than 10 minutes. https://t.co/W5b53unkiC — Daniel (@ddwalk34) March 24, 2018

Poster board, a buck 50 in ANY Michael's craft store. No questions asked. Cash or CC. In and out with ownership there-of in 10 minutes. Sure you don't want to rethink that JUST a tidge? https://t.co/G3nGsJ4dJO — Schmeezlekins (@O_meOhMy) March 24, 2018

If you need a background check to buy poster board, you're shopping at the wrong place. https://t.co/V7rDx88meA — Chris Jordan (@ca_jordan) March 24, 2018

Man, when did the ATF require a form 4473 and the FBI require a background check to purchase posterboard? https://t.co/lvu9WRUDBI — James Dubya (@James_Dubya) March 24, 2018

That better be some sweet poster board if it cost $1500 and required him to wait in the store while they ran a comprehensive background check. https://t.co/MsBOEVW4G5 — Darrick Johnson (@darrickjohnson) March 24, 2018

I hate when the dollar store checks my ID, gives me a background check, makes me wait 3+ business days to take home, and makes me pay over $500 for posterboard. #MarchForOurLives https://t.co/1uBErPSYBT — Dixie (You Will Never Get My Guns) Slav Returns ⩩ (@usuryisasin) March 24, 2018

That the price of freedom.

Clearly, he's not only never bought an AR-15… he's also never bought the poster board. https://t.co/8KTr3vQIEq — The Tedinator (@JumeauDuVerre) March 24, 2018

Some signs are so dumb that you can't believe they're not a parody. https://t.co/eieKBWS2bu — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) March 24, 2018

This has got to be a troll. Nobody is this dumb… https://t.co/tDxwJHnDFW — Gene, Angry Penguin (@Geomancer1980) March 24, 2018

And here I was, wondering who'd post the dumbest protest sign. https://t.co/AAnSXyzbQs — Snake Plisskenish (@_CrotalusAtrox_) March 24, 2018

At least be educated…just a little maybe. https://t.co/iL1SyejvBG — David G (@SailorDave164) March 24, 2018

Hahahhahahahahh

This has to be trolling inside the march https://t.co/c2uRox8Afw — Clarence Whorley (@ClarenceWhorley) March 24, 2018

We’re not sure: If you just sit back and watch CBS News, you might be convinced that it’s easier to by an assault rifle than cold medicine — for real. (Yeah, CBS News finally took that report down after the backlash.)

But definitely, get someone from CBS News on this poster board angle ASAP.

And while we’re at it, we might as well give this guy from another thread one more airing:

Related:

TAKE 2: CBS News removes its video about assault rifles being EASIER to buy than cold medicine https://t.co/c3RnH87nfx — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) February 20, 2018