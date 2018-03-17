Resistance leader and MSNBC contributor Scott Dworkin likes to throw around the word “treason” a lot. Remember when he called everyone who had used the hashtag #ReleaseTheMemo to encourage the release of Rep. Devin Nunes’ report on FISA court abuses “traitors”? He does that.

As Twitchy reported earlier, soon after the firing of FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, President Trump’s attorney John Dowd released a statement saying, “I pray that Acting Attorney General Rosenstein will follow the brilliant and courageous example of the FBI Office of Professional Responsibility and Attorney General Jeff Sessions and bring an end to alleged Russia collusion investigation manufactured by McCabe’s boss James Comey based upon a fraudulent and corrupt dossier.”

That sounds like treason to Dworkin. What doesn’t? We still don’t know.

Trump’s attorney John Dowd just said Rosenstein should end the Mueller probe. Dowd committed treason by saying it & he should be disbarred for it. He’s speaking for Trump—not himself—for Trump. Trump fired McCabe so Dowd could say this. They conspired to obstruct justice. RESIGN! — Scott Dworkin (@funder) March 17, 2018

One minute after I posted this John Dowd said he’s speaking for himself, not Trump. Um, it doesn’t work that way. You’re not Trump’s attorney only when you feel like it. I guarantee the two of them conspired to fire McCabe, then say Rosenstein should end Mueller probe. https://t.co/0w70pSHOo7 — Scott Dworkin (@funder) March 17, 2018

Wow, the Scott Dworkin Guarantee of Conspiracy™. Of course, like we’ve said before, the Mueller probe is sacrosanct to these people — in the absence of anything else (like evidence of collusion), it’s all they really have as far as legitimate hope for Trump’s impeachment.

Trump did NOT fire McCabe. https://t.co/UgFZGaK5gW — M (@MarySydu) March 18, 2018

Trump DID NOT FIRE MCCABE, Sessions did on the RECOMMENDATION of IG report and Office of Personnel. MCCABE LIED under Oath You could at least TRY to tell the truth https://t.co/lc26NXr6HT — Jazzmine Reilly (@jazzmine_reilly) March 17, 2018

That simply means that Attorney General Jeff Sessions is in on the conspiracy as well — and it was really clever of him to conspire with the FBI’s Office of Professional Responsibility and have it recommend McCabe’s firing; that was some good cover to keep Trump’s fingerprints off of things.

This is your brain on TDS.

As a member of the press, Scott, you should resign. Your illness has gotten the best of you.

RESIGN. https://t.co/eqY98qNJqw — Russian-Winter-Wu1f (@B30wu1f2) March 17, 2018

“Committed treason saying” Rosenstein should end the Mueller probe. Progressives have given this man over $200,000 to #resist through hot takes like these. https://t.co/KN4u0qD1T2 — James Hasson (@JamesHasson20) March 17, 2018

That’s….not how treason works. https://t.co/jyMLYIi33U — Bane of the Oathbreaker (@No_Slack_Delta) March 17, 2018

@funder needs to look up the definition of treason. It doesn't mean what he thinks it means in any way, shape, or form. https://t.co/gcaMx3rhLk — Joe Dolio (@DolioJ) March 17, 2018

You either don't have the slightest clue what treason entails or you're purposely misleading your audience. Neither is a good look. https://t.co/F24pdXXqRs — Ridiculed Ranga (@RidiculedRanga) March 17, 2018

LMAO! Voicing an opinion is treason now.

This is what disconnected from reality looks like: https://t.co/3WSJkhBe7n — We Wuz Vikangz (@Jack0Spades) March 17, 2018

Some people (liberals) seriously need to look up the definition of treason before throwing it around. Seriously, it’s becoming absurd. #McCabe Fired #McCabe #NoCollusion https://t.co/67Oq7a44GC — T-Michael Dougherty (@Tmpd2) March 17, 2018

No, he didn’t “commit treason,” Scott. Words have meanings. https://t.co/ygY2wD2qOI — Cornelius Cornelius (@kn_dn_40) March 17, 2018

FFS, Treason. You do not understand the concept https://t.co/ltIUT6z3cI — Schrödinger’s Pundit (@jumpinjonnydee) March 17, 2018

A short list of things Scott doesn’t understand, including, without limitation: I) Treason; ii) grounds for discipline by the bar; iii) obstruction of justice. https://t.co/3jjQXYTEeD — Stuck In LA with Zombies (@stucknLAwzmbies) March 17, 2018

Dowd LITERALLY said he was NOT speaking for Trump but speaking for himself! https://t.co/FG6ssH0VQi — Beth G.B. (@EnigmaOfCatch22) March 17, 2018

QUICK TYPE OUT ANGRY SCARY WORDS BECAUSE I AM NOT HAPPY THAT HILLARY LOST HURRY MUST BE OUTRAGED https://t.co/eWgmDsFTMf — Hillbilly Highlander 🚁 Sun's out! Guns out! 🇺🇸 (@family4christ) March 17, 2018

