Resistance leader and MSNBC contributor Scott Dworkin likes to throw around the word “treason” a lot. Remember when he called everyone who had used the hashtag #ReleaseTheMemo to encourage the release of Rep. Devin Nunes’ report on FISA court abuses “traitors”? He does that.

As Twitchy reported earlier, soon after the firing of FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, President Trump’s attorney John Dowd released a statement saying, “I pray that Acting Attorney General Rosenstein will follow the brilliant and courageous example of the FBI Office of Professional Responsibility and Attorney General Jeff Sessions and bring an end to alleged Russia collusion investigation manufactured by McCabe’s boss James Comey based upon a fraudulent and corrupt dossier.”

That sounds like treason to Dworkin. What doesn’t? We still don’t know.

Wow, the Scott Dworkin Guarantee of Conspiracy™. Of course, like we’ve said before, the Mueller probe is sacrosanct to these people — in the absence of anything else (like evidence of collusion), it’s all they really have as far as legitimate hope for Trump’s impeachment.

That simply means that Attorney General Jeff Sessions is in on the conspiracy as well — and it was really clever of him to conspire with the FBI’s Office of Professional Responsibility and have it recommend McCabe’s firing; that was some good cover to keep Trump’s fingerprints off of things.

