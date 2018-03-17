Not long after Attorney General Jeff Sessions fired FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, President Trump’s lawyer, John Dowd, called for an end to the Mueller investigation, hoping to “bring an end to alleged Russia collusion investigation manufactured by McCabe’s boss James Comey based upon a fraudulent and corrupt dossier.”

We all know by now that Mueller is the Santa Claus of The Resistance, and they’re counting on him to come through with their biggest wish: Trump’s removal from office, whether impeached or simply replaced by popular vote winner Hillary Clinton when it turns out that Russia did indeed throw the election to Trump.

By the way, we weren’t making that up about Mueller being Santa Claus to these people:

Good times. Groups like Indivisible and MoveOn.org were even on standby over the holidays last year just in case Trump tried to fire Mueller on Christmas Eve and claimed to have a rapid response plan to mobilize a mob of 80,000 people if Mueller were fired.

Sen. Chuck Schumer still seems to think that the Mueller probe is somehow sacrosanct: now that it’s in motion, only Mueller can end it, obviously with some sort of charge against the president.

Oh look, they’re still planning emergency demonstrations if “Resident Rump” fires Mueller. Be sure to sign up at MoveOn.org.

We’re sure Schumer will appreciate the company on Sunday.

Maybe, you know, Mueller could wrap things up at least? People are understandably anxious to see, you know, evidence of collusion with Russia.

Add Sen. Richard Blumenthal to the list of Democrats freaking out over the (neverending) idea that Mueller’s firing is imminent.

Relax, Dick, Trump’s lawyer didn’t make any threat at all; he just said in his opinion it’s time to shut this thing down.

So what you’re saying is, yes, fire Mueller? Sounds good.

