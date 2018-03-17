Not long after Attorney General Jeff Sessions fired FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, President Trump’s lawyer, John Dowd, called for an end to the Mueller investigation, hoping to “bring an end to alleged Russia collusion investigation manufactured by McCabe’s boss James Comey based upon a fraudulent and corrupt dossier.”

On heels of former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe's firing, President Trump's lawyer calls for an end to special counsel Robert Mueller's probe into Russian election meddling https://t.co/6yfJ57kTfS pic.twitter.com/s6MbEtQ9S6 — CNN (@CNN) March 17, 2018

We all know by now that Mueller is the Santa Claus of The Resistance, and they’re counting on him to come through with their biggest wish: Trump’s removal from office, whether impeached or simply replaced by popular vote winner Hillary Clinton when it turns out that Russia did indeed throw the election to Trump.

By the way, we weren’t making that up about Mueller being Santa Claus to these people:

😍Please Santa Mueller, give us a BIG – HUGE – Christmas present this week! Something to add to our holiday cheer and get us through to the brand new year! Here we come November 6, 2018! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/4t80GfD555 — FiredUpResistance🔥 (@Vegas040805) December 19, 2017

Good times. Groups like Indivisible and MoveOn.org were even on standby over the holidays last year just in case Trump tried to fire Mueller on Christmas Eve and claimed to have a rapid response plan to mobilize a mob of 80,000 people if Mueller were fired.

Sen. Chuck Schumer still seems to think that the Mueller probe is somehow sacrosanct: now that it’s in motion, only Mueller can end it, obviously with some sort of charge against the president.

BREAKING: @SenSchumer responds to Trump lawyer John Dowd's call to end Mueller probe. https://t.co/g55cTalNWA pic.twitter.com/TSPjN7DGCZ — Fox News (@FoxNews) March 17, 2018

Mr. Dowd's comments are yet another indication that the first instinct of @realDonaldTrump and his legal team is not to cooperate with Special Counsel Mueller, but to undermine him at every turn. 1/2 — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) March 17, 2018

The president, the administration, and his legal team must not take any steps to curtail, interfere with, or end the special counsel's investigation or there will be severe consequences from both Democrats and Republicans. 2/2 — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) March 17, 2018

Oh look, they’re still planning emergency demonstrations if “Resident Rump” fires Mueller. Be sure to sign up at MoveOn.org.

If Resident Rump fires Mueller, I will join a demonstration at Sen. Schumer's office at noon tomorrow. https://t.co/qaPtgVS9uI https://t.co/tqxEUhIU2z — Sunny Armer (@wowwgran) March 17, 2018

We’re sure Schumer will appreciate the company on Sunday.

Maybe, you know, Mueller could wrap things up at least? People are understandably anxious to see, you know, evidence of collusion with Russia.

When no collusion was found, the purpose of the probe was over … unless the real purpose was an improper, open ended witch hunt, a fishing expedition, which is all that it is now. https://t.co/DJSJbVEcRz — CharlesFoster Malloy (@cfmalloy) March 17, 2018

Add Sen. Richard Blumenthal to the list of Democrats freaking out over the (neverending) idea that Mueller’s firing is imminent.

Trump’s lawyer invites Constitutional crisis – shamelessly using McCabe firing as phony pretext to shut down Special Counsel. More obstruction unfolding before our eyes. https://t.co/DgB4W7sfCL — Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) March 17, 2018

Trump’s lawyer threatening Special Counsel with shutdown demands immediate response: Congress must pass pending bipartisan legislation to protect Mueller against political interference. — Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) March 17, 2018

Relax, Dick, Trump’s lawyer didn’t make any threat at all; he just said in his opinion it’s time to shut this thing down.

A constitutional crisis can lead to administrative paralysis and eventual collapse of the government, the loss of political legitimacy. Honestly I think we passed that mark. The only way to resolve it is to get rid of the ones causing it. https://t.co/Gd1R4k3YK5 — TRAITORS #BoycottNRA (@candle_boutique) March 17, 2018

So what you’re saying is, yes, fire Mueller? Sounds good.

