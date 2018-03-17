As Twitchy reported earlier Saturday, former CIA Director (and nonpartisan American) John Brennan weighed in on President Donald Trump’s tweet lauding the firing of FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, going the full drama queen route:

When the full extent of your venality, moral turpitude, and political corruption becomes known, you will take your rightful place as a disgraced demagogue in the dustbin of history. You may scapegoat Andy McCabe, but you will not destroy America…America will triumph over you. https://t.co/uKppoDbduj — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) March 17, 2018

Dude, simmer down. Most of us still remember you were a Commie sympathizer back in the day who helped weaponize our surveillance state against a political opponent for purely political reasons. https://t.co/FrdoOWOXli — Ned Ryun (@nedryun) March 17, 2018

The IG report recommended McCabe be terminated. It seems Mr. Brennan disagrees with the IGs findings. Oh well. https://t.co/ym8sXsVC0S — EducatédHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) March 17, 2018

Brennan certainly has the bluster when he needs it, but just in case his tweet about America “triumphing over” the president it elected didn’t sound threatening enough, Barack Obama’s ambassador to the United Nations unmasked herself to give a warning to Trump:

Not a good idea to piss off John Brennan. https://t.co/VLg94OLL2R — Samantha Power (@SamanthaJPower) March 17, 2018

Why exactly is that, pray tell? Any personal anecdotes to share, or are those being saved for yet another tell-all book?

Why? Are we supposed to construe his tweet as a threat to do something? If so, what? https://t.co/c0d8mqi21i — James Taranto (@jamestaranto) March 17, 2018

Why's that? Does John Brennan possess some extra-citizen special treatment? Or is he just a partisan appointed hack spouting off hackery (like you)? https://t.co/AR2tdn7Rlh — DaveinTexas (@DaveinTexas) March 17, 2018

So Samantha Power is basically acknowledging the existence of Deep State weaponizing of the intelligence community to retaliate for political or personal reasons… Sad!😝 https://t.co/m8cdU4KYUx — Beebo Johnson (@BeeboJohnson) March 17, 2018

Oh, Brennan will tweet again, you can bet on that. He might even do a guest panelist hit on MSNBC some night.

John Brennan is an MSNBC News Analyst. He's got powerful friends like Rachel Madddow. She might do a hard-hitting segment on Brennan's enemies. https://t.co/yBPHVwMR44 — Mike (@Doranimated) March 17, 2018

Told you.

Veiled threat to Trump? I remember Chuck Schumer making almost the same kind of threat …something about 6 ways to Sunday. https://t.co/B3mMNdkki8 — Joie De Vivre (@Joie__D__Vivre) March 17, 2018

Is it me, or does that sound like a threat? Sounds a bit like @SenSchumer doesn't it? #McCabeFiring #McCabe https://t.co/juNeuaHniq — Kevin Rooney (@krooney61) March 17, 2018

Bring it on. We are waiting for it https://t.co/G4GFEHLYad — oldas dirt (@oldmanluvsmineo) March 17, 2018

Nobody is worried about some butthurt Obama flunkie https://t.co/3oxCoN7MWN — COVFΞFΞ NRA ™ (@glockfans) March 17, 2018

So many from the former administration like to make empty threats… https://t.co/B3xWQTMkXf — Russian-Winter-Wu1f (@B30wu1f2) March 17, 2018

So we're supposed to live in fear of him? Got it https://t.co/AahZexBDmZ — Jester (@quaintjester) March 17, 2018

What, is he going to send drones? Kill us like he did all those kids. https://t.co/sIgcebgNil — Gregory Sloan (@GSloanMDK) March 17, 2018

So we're supposed to sit back and let corruption happen because exposing it is going to cause John Brennan to have a hissy fit? https://t.co/mKnSn0lwxA — Cheryl (@HoldingOn2Stars) March 17, 2018

Libya is barely Libya anymore thanks to the bang-up job by Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and her entourage.

Why, because he'll decide to leak top secret information? You're encouraging lawlessness. Also, why did you feel it was necessary in your role as UN Ambassador to unmask Americans?https://t.co/U4bMew0Wht — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) March 17, 2018

Oh here we go. The Obama Ambassador to the U.N. who unmasked hundreds of people a month before she was fired. Another threat by the deep state. https://t.co/H4Qk7JYXxs — Pasquino Marforio (@PasquinoMarifio) March 17, 2018

Unmasker throws out veiled threats for fellow Obama administration flunky. https://t.co/LGiGYcnjtx — BlueReaganite (@ThinBlueLR) March 17, 2018

For sure, he might issue illegal FISA warrants to unmask you. https://t.co/1kMTVT2QAG — Ron M. (@Jewtastic) March 17, 2018

Maybe he can unmask 260 people. https://t.co/M03eTCKobo — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) March 17, 2018

Yeah…cause we'd hate to think more people might be unmasked and spied on illegally, huh?@SamanthaJPower It appears you and your ilk have begun to read the writing that is written on the walls…and your panic is showing. https://t.co/oPVM41CVUH — GeekRad (@RadGeekpartduex) March 17, 2018

What are you saying? Hmmm? Sounds to me like you all better be very worried at what's coming. #StormWatch https://t.co/7Qz6ZUAyBy — CaliforniaDreamin (@feri21k) March 17, 2018

Not a good idea to piss us off either honey! #MAGA https://t.co/gUZwEvxnJ9 — Jon Harness (@harness_jon) March 17, 2018

We know it’s St. Patrick’s Day, but maybe find a moment to spare to celebrate Nikki Haley today:

Take a moment today acknowledge how much of an upgrade @nikkihaley is over this surveillance-state swampdweller. Thank you @realDonaldTrump for bringing her on. #MAGA https://t.co/pTOYqTvMcc — Seattle Free Lunches (@tanstaaflpnw) March 17, 2018

