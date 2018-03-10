One lesson that we’re hoping congressional candidate Karen Mallard learned regarding virtue signaling by getting rid of your unwanted AR-15 is not to saw off the barrel on video and leave the weapon functioning — that’s a no-no.

Better to turn in the weapon to the police station, as this man did — with pictures to prove it:

This is my @lwrci M6 AR-15 that I purchased back in 2011. This is also me turning my AR into police to have it destroyed. No civilian should be able to own an AR or any type of weapon of war like it. #VetsForGunReform #gunviolence #GunReformNow #NRA pic.twitter.com/nQ1iO1w54V — The Woke Berserkir 🐻 (@barefootboomer) March 9, 2018

Some cop is gonna go home with a nice rifle tonight…https://t.co/amuflQ7JD7 — Dave Collum (@DavidBCollum) March 10, 2018

I actually bought this same gun later that day at the sheriff's auction. It's mine now 🤷🏼‍♂️🤷🏼‍♂️ https://t.co/0PHeX1zdRY — ☘️ Michael Padraig ☘️ (@el__cajones) March 10, 2018

No, they just melt them down right there at the police station.

Some states require police departments to sell them at auction and not destroy them. At least that is what I read — Jannette (@JCooper459) March 10, 2018

I verified with mine before and stressed I wouldn’t turn it over unless the confirmed it would be destroyed. So I’m confident it will be. — The Woke Berserkir 🐻 (@barefootboomer) March 10, 2018

(They're going to sell it.) https://t.co/bWwjSLRyXK — Dead Agent (@Recursion_Agent) March 10, 2018

Guys. This is dumb. People are *actively* buying these rifles right now. Sell your used rifle and donate the money. There's no net loss in rifles if you destroy an old one and I buy a new one https://t.co/6ewtajggqv — Yoenis Cespedes (@AppFlyer) March 10, 2018

Genuine question, do you feel you or a member of your family may use that gun in an illegal manner? If not then I am a little confused why it should have been destroyed? Unless you never plan to shoot down a range ever again. — CountryLifestyle (@BigInTheCountry) March 9, 2018

I would have been a hypocrite if I’d have kept it while railing against the idea of having one. I wanted it destroyed so no one else could use it. It’s a moral and ethical decision. One more people should make. — The Woke Berserkir 🐻 (@barefootboomer) March 9, 2018

Yeah, nope.

Good for you. I choose to have AND KEEP my AR. I am a civilian and it's the gun I'm most comfortable with. https://t.co/qY8glhVdxv — Mary #FlyTheW (@mchastain81) March 10, 2018

In the future if anyone would like to destroy their AR just ship it to me and I'll take care of it for ya https://t.co/6qlBwxlDHE — Alec Sears (@SearsAl) March 10, 2018

I’d have given the guy $10 for the Daniel Defense rear sight. https://t.co/k8yDIDmGqT — EducatédHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) March 10, 2018

We’ve said it before: anyone who owns a gun and thinks they shouldn’t — either they don’t trust themselves with it or are careless enough to let it fall into the wrong hands — get rid of it by all means. And let the rest of Americans enjoy their right to keep and bear arms.

I'm glad you recognized your shortcomings as a human being and got rid of the gun before you did anything to hurt anyone. Thank you for doing this. https://t.co/vXeNZKhd1r — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) March 11, 2018

Okay. Why did you buy it? https://t.co/J4I19mj7VQ — Add your name (@corrcomm) March 10, 2018

The virtue signaling is strong in this one. Please observe his severe case of soy boy face and know this is one of the reasons soldiers don't have to qualify with the grenade throw anymore. (Btw, as a 20+ year veteran I'll be keeping my weapons) https://t.co/fICOpZSDwo — Frank Rizzo PhD🔵 (@King_Hucklebuck) March 10, 2018

They seem to think this steady trickle of Heroic Vets Who Really Care™ destroying their AR's will build a movement, or something. It's blindingly obvious astroturf propaganda. Also, you're an #OathBreaker. https://t.co/twiNFNLcQa — TexitMachine (@BrowningMachine) March 10, 2018

Why are you wearing fatigues in the photo? https://t.co/UwjemIS8f1 — Arthur Boreman Once Held His Breath for 30 Seconds (@ArthurBoreman) March 10, 2018

Oh shit, you did this, on camera, in uniform?

Shit, dude… If I was your CO, you'd not see daylight for 20 years.#2A https://t.co/NI2d7Zt46N — Rod Smartly 🚁 Sun's out! Guns out! 🇺🇸 (@family4christ) March 10, 2018

Hey, stupid, maybe take off your uniform before you go engaging in political activism. https://t.co/LyObydl1kp — Mr X the Ever-Living 🇸🇴 (@GlomarNeverDies) March 10, 2018

First the oath you took when you were in the military said to defend the Constitution which protects people's rights to own that rifle. Second, EVERY gun is a weapon of war. ALL of them. Destroying your rifle is just a sad form of virtue signaling. https://t.co/4He9xp1ga5 — Patrick Henry,The2nd (@patrickhenry2nd) March 10, 2018

Lighten up, Francis … we’re happy he doesn’t have an AR-15 anymore. Especially that one.

Wtf is going on with those accessories? https://t.co/rXlvPPpjHL — Will (@Oil_Guns_Merica) March 10, 2018

He puts two foregrips? Two? Jesus, what a tool. https://t.co/tuJI24OFhH — The Terminal D (@fwoodbridge) March 10, 2018

Why an angled AND vertical foregrip?! https://t.co/3pUojwJqbf — Full Sconnie-matic (@Sjanderson86) March 10, 2018

Needs more foregrips https://t.co/Bnm0SvJQE5 — David Copeland (@Dcope5) March 10, 2018

This is ridiculous. You don’t put both a forward grip AND an AFG on an AR15 at the same time. It looks pretty stupid, almost like you have no idea what you’re doing. I’m okay with you destroying it, I don’t trust you with one. https://t.co/2G58x81AwT — TheBootstrappingThug (@TheRobotRob) March 10, 2018

Notice how all it is is a pistol with some added parts? It's not a big deal. https://t.co/J3GA6LEF4f — newyorktimes.newspaper=garbage (@DotaiGab) March 10, 2018

It's one thing to choose to put the responsibility for defending your family on others. Personal choice. Disagree but ok. Another entirely to advocate depriving me of that right. Not ok. https://t.co/UFdxXxal0d — Justin Smith (@JSmithC5I) March 10, 2018

I respect your decision. Now respect the opposite as well… https://t.co/3A4gC0wv23 — NoOneOfConsequence (@StarDogCh4mpion) March 10, 2018

Sorry, but this guy still hasn’t topped the man who sawed his AR-15 in half on YouTube. If you’re going to virtue signal, do it up right.

