Nicholas Pappas, a comedy writer and one of the seven plaintiffs in a suit arguing that President Trump illegally blocked them on Twitter, had his day in court Thursday.

The New York Times reported that Justice Department lawyers argued that Trump’s Twitter feed is not a public forum and no one was meaningfully excluded from it. But Pappas tweeted Thursday that “the judge made an important point that those blocked aren’t the only ones harmed.” So be thankful — he’s suing the president not just for himself, but for you:

Court is out for #BlockedByTrump. The judge made an important point that those blocked aren't the only ones harmed. Those who read the comments on Trump's tweets deserve to read the point of view from both sides. This case isn't only about our rights. It's about everyone's. — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) March 8, 2018

Pappas tweeted Wednesday before going to court as well to explain his suit:

Trump blocked me on Twitter, and I was one of many. His account is a public forum and we have the right to be there, even if we disagree. (Especially if we do.) But he closed the door on us. So, we sued him. Tomorrow, we'll argue to reopen the door. See you in court, @POTUS. — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) March 8, 2018

We’re not fans of blocks — we get blocked a lot — but we also recognize that Twitter’s block function is what it is. So if Trump can’t block anyone, does that mean no public official can block anyone? What about elected officials who don’t have Twitter accounts? Are they obligated to offer constituents this “public forum”?

And if Shannon Watts is helping set gun control policy, can we force her to unblock the half of Twitter she’s already blocked?

If you believe this, that implies that Twitter is in the realm of "public accommodation", possibly even "common carrier" status, ergo their bias against conservatives is illegal and actionable. Alternate retweet:

Imagine having such a self-esteem crisis that you sue over this! https://t.co/tzFat1Ai3n — Andrew Pullin (@AndrewPullin) March 10, 2018

You might as well sue Twitter for having a block option. https://t.co/zXAyjlVg28 — Layla (@laylav_l) March 10, 2018

Serious question: If Trump's account is a public forum and I cannot legally have my account blocked from interacting with it, then is Twitter not allowed to ban me because they prevent me from interacting with public figures? By this logic, both are constitutional violations https://t.co/EYxeaGr1Ra — And He Disrespected the WuTang Clan (@notwokieleaks) March 8, 2018

Why not throw in a lawsuit for Twitter censoring conservatives on this "public forum"? https://t.co/RzhrzA7b7p — Michael J. Morrison (@OfficeOfMike) March 8, 2018

You have the right to free speech, but other people have the right not to listen to you. You have the right to free speech, but nobody is obligated to give you a platform for it. https://t.co/ClxzXMWKMI — Andrew Haack (@sincenobdyaskd) March 8, 2018

I'm impressed by how petty this is. https://t.co/CaQ1fNTnWv — Lizard Gang 🐲👑 (@AlizeeYeezy) March 10, 2018

when you dont know how to activate incognito mode https://t.co/UFZXU7nOzB — Drake (@lightningblade7) March 8, 2018

i guess opening an incognito tab doesn't get as many RTs as wasting shitloads of money on attorneys fees to signal how idiotic muh resistance is https://t.co/kf7yd861UZ — World'sSmartestGman (@SaucercrabZero) March 8, 2018

I can't read this without laughing… https://t.co/MzGBsvWM36 — Adam Lema (@Nockahoma) March 10, 2018

He is a comedy writer.

Nick, he blocked you on his personal account. If it was on @POTUS, you may possibly have an argument. But as it stands, you just look like a bit of a dick. https://t.co/FM078LW3Od — Lisa (@lisagravesart) March 10, 2018

All jokes aside, the courtroom isn't your playtoy. Stop being a bitch and suck it up.

I can't believe I have to say this, but don't sue someone over blocking you on Twitter, you temper tantrum-having child. https://t.co/C0wYRhzk5S — Vince 🔫 (@CastleGolemRS) March 10, 2018

Sweet Baby Jesus…… really?? This is what we have time for……? https://t.co/sDVAbhwkkX — Harold Sanderson (@ukeman1960) March 10, 2018

A far leftie who has no idea what rights actually are. You know what no one will even be surprised at this. https://t.co/Rm21Ymg7D6 — Count Dankula🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@CountDankulaTV) March 10, 2018

What a loser. You're only in this for self promotion. It's not a first amendment issue. It's social media clout issue. You sir are sad. https://t.co/kvRNMIWaWZ — Nolan👌🏻🇺🇸 (@Nolo4dolo) March 10, 2018

Peak pathetic leftist. https://t.co/BIjCwu3FDP — Ben Rhodes' Echo Chamber (@dindunuffinyt) March 9, 2018

"His account is a public forum" Even if I were to humor this ridiculous statement, you can be banned from public forums. Are you going to sue Twitter if they ban your account? Grow up already. https://t.co/bodheGo6ar — 🔥 King Burp 🔥 (@King_Burp) March 10, 2018

What a stupid time to be alive…. https://t.co/X3l5sgQXqh — EducatédHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) March 10, 2018

who is paying for this lawsuit? https://t.co/z8JmkcjHAC — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) March 10, 2018

According to The Times, the seven plaintiffs “were joined in the lawsuit by the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University. Their lawyers claimed that Mr. Trump’s Twitter feed is an official government account and that blocking users from following it was a violation of their First Amendment rights.”

There is no 1st amendment on Twitter. If there were, the 1A allows you to petition your government. It says nothing about being granted individual access to message the president directly. https://t.co/erWRexUISc — Beard and Circus (@Shooter_ptpx01) March 10, 2018

You do know in effect all he did was stop listening to you… you can still speak… but I honestly look forward to twitter being declared a public space so I can say whatever I want without risk of a ban… https://t.co/6dbyUGOrcv — Gene, Angry Penguin (@Geomancer1980) March 8, 2018

I love me some frivolous litigation. https://t.co/ZH7VKbd0Gk — Luykus, Prussian Shovel Inspector (@luykus) March 10, 2018

As I've said before, getting blocked by Trump is the prog equivalent of earning a purple heart. https://t.co/F3b60BnzWB — Michael Malice (@michaelmalice) March 8, 2018

At least Pappas doesn’t have us blocked so we can enjoy his comedy stylings:

The Swedish PM should have Trump visit an IKEA and get lost in there for the next three years. — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) March 6, 2018

Gary Cohn has taken a stand, and that stand is making sure Nazis are able to purchase tiki torches that aren't overpriced by tariffs. — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) March 6, 2018

We can have a parade on November 11th if Trump is thrown out of office on November 10th and we have something to celebrate. — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) March 10, 2018

* rimshot *

