As Twitchy reported Wednesday, the Broward County Sheriff’s Office put together its own “fact-check” website for the media and others.

Dana Loesch and others had outstanding questions, and we did as well: should school resource officer Scot Peterson, who resigned, have entered the building (as Sheriff Scott Israel said) or should he have established a position outside (as policy would dictate) if he believed the shots were coming from outside the building?

Well, audio released Thursday suggests that Peterson was well aware the shots he heard were coming from inside the school building.

The Miami Herald reports:

Roundly vilified for not entering a Parkland high school during a mass shooting, Broward Deputy Scot Peterson insisted publicly that he believed that gunfire was happening outside on campus — not from inside the building.

But internal radio dispatches released by the sheriff’s office Thursday show Peterson immediately fixated on Building 12 and even radioed that gunfire was happening “inside.”

And, just as school shooter Nikolas Cruz was fleeing the building after killing 17 people, Peterson warned his fellow officers to stay away — even as wounded students and staff lay inside.

“Do not approach the 12 or 1300 building, stay at least 500 feet away,” Peterson can be heard saying.

Read the complete timeline at the Miami Herald, but read these responses to Jake Tapper first:

Trending

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: jake tapperMiami HeraldParklandschool shootingScot PetersonScott Israeltown hall