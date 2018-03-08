As Twitchy reported Wednesday, the Broward County Sheriff’s Office put together its own “fact-check” website for the media and others.

Dana Loesch and others had outstanding questions, and we did as well: should school resource officer Scot Peterson, who resigned, have entered the building (as Sheriff Scott Israel said) or should he have established a position outside (as policy would dictate) if he believed the shots were coming from outside the building?

Well, audio released Thursday suggests that Peterson was well aware the shots he heard were coming from inside the school building.

Miami Herald: Disgraced Parkland deputy heard shots inside school building, told cops to stay away https://t.co/JX74ovGrQz — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) March 9, 2018

The Miami Herald reports:

Roundly vilified for not entering a Parkland high school during a mass shooting, Broward Deputy Scot Peterson insisted publicly that he believed that gunfire was happening outside on campus — not from inside the building. But internal radio dispatches released by the sheriff’s office Thursday show Peterson immediately fixated on Building 12 and even radioed that gunfire was happening “inside.” And, just as school shooter Nikolas Cruz was fleeing the building after killing 17 people, Peterson warned his fellow officers to stay away — even as wounded students and staff lay inside.

“Do not approach the 12 or 1300 building, stay at least 500 feet away,” Peterson can be heard saying.

Read the complete timeline at the Miami Herald, but read these responses to Jake Tapper first:

Time for another townhall yet? https://t.co/9BFPdTsN3u — Jim Treacher is a dumb pseudonym (@jtLOL) March 9, 2018

You should do a townhall, CNN. https://t.co/Fzu2IRRDUY — Jubal E. Harshaw (@alimhaider) March 9, 2018

Wish you had that school shooting show when you could have asked real questions… not just propaganda…? https://t.co/GELXt7Gs5U — Kathy Neiheisel (@5sahandful) March 9, 2018

Well, thankfully no one gave the Sheriff a national platform to deliver a political rant against lawful gun owners while espousing the bravery of his own deputies. https://t.co/AgVAn5ovFB — Jeff (@BewzNewznVewz) March 9, 2018

IIIRC this at odds with the narrative the sheriff put forth at your town hall. I fail to see how he didn’t know this at the time of the town hall or at the time of your interview with him on your Sunday show. @DLoesch https://t.co/yPo2ju8SpK — DC Dude (@DCDude1776) March 9, 2018

This is infuriating! He is literally sending people to intersections to shut down traffic and telling responding officers to stay away from the building where the shots are. And why is anyone listening to this clown? That goes against all active shooter training https://t.co/2KJ9HkCT2h — Ryan Potter (@rpotter2121) March 9, 2018

Unbelievable. This and SWAT Team members suspended. Disgraceful. https://t.co/gr4BEWbokZ — Ryan B. Leslie (@RyanBLeslie) March 9, 2018

But let’s disarm and let government protect us. https://t.co/zDlx69lhfv — Rich Zeoli (@Richzeoli) March 9, 2018

The NRA is to blame right? https://t.co/temBRKCLyW — Bad Hombre (@BadHombre01) March 9, 2018

Tell me more about how this was the fault of the NRA https://t.co/2Nd26xKgH0 — Ben WcDonald (@Bmac0507) March 9, 2018

So what you're saying it's not the NRA's fault https://t.co/mHHu24hNgh — Vareck The Sarcastic Jew (@Gray_Wolfs76) March 9, 2018

This is where the #ParklandStudents need to turn their rage, the people who failed them#Tucker https://t.co/tcv94EtG6A — Deplorable Petr (@PragueArtist) March 9, 2018

