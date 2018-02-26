It’s been a while since we’ve heard the media talk about Russia (unless you count Rep. Adam Schiff dumping his memo over the weekend). And as much as the impeach Trump crowd would like to see Russia return to the headlines, Sen. Bernie Sanders doesn’t seem to be in a talking mood.

CNN’s Manu Raju tried to talk to Sanders Monday about the Russians allegedly helping his campaign.

Bernie Sanders and an aide brush back questions about Mueller indictments of the Russians – and how they allegedly helped his campaign. One of his aides stepped in front of me to shield the senator and prevent me from asking questions. Aide bumped into me, saying “Not right now.” — Manu Raju (@mkraju) February 26, 2018

Sanders then said: “It’s time for the president of the United States to step up to the plate and do what everyone knows is right and tell the Russians that they’re not going to interfere in America.” Asked him a follow if Russians aided his campaign, he grunted, walked into a mtg — Manu Raju (@mkraju) February 26, 2018

“Did Russians aid your campaign, Senator?”

I never liked Bernie but holy shit I at least expected him to have a response to this whole thing. Please go back to Vermont and never run again. https://t.co/1XUoajFrdg — brad (@ameritoon) February 27, 2018

In other news, Politico is calling B.S. on Sanders’ claim that he tipped off the Hillary Clinton campaign to Russian trolling.

Sanders promoted false story on reporting Russian trolls https://t.co/TcGKlBBYfB pic.twitter.com/YZA6rCJZQ9 — POLITICO (@politico) February 27, 2018

Politico reports:

Twice this week, in response to questions about whether he benefited from the Russian effort, as prosecutors allege, or did enough to stop it, Sanders said a staffer passed information to Hillary Clinton’s aides about a suspected Russian troll operation. It turns out that the purported Sanders’ staffer who said he tried to sound the alarm was a campaign volunteer who acted on his own, without any contact or direction from the Vermont senator or his staff.

But Trump!

