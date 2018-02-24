While Rep. Devin Nunes was speaking at CPAC Saturday afternoon, Rep. Adam Schiff was releasing his counter-memo to the Nunes memo alleging surveillance abuses by the FBI and DOJ during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Big thanks to Dictionary.com for stepping up to define “impugn.”

Fox News’ Adam Schiff reports:

The rebuttal claims that officials at the FBI and Justice Department “did not abuse the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) process, omit material information, or subvert this vital tool to spy on the Trump campaign.”

The Democratic rebuttal finds that the FBI had an “independent basis” for investigating [Carter] Page’s motivations, and that he had been targeted for recruitment by the Russians. It also claims that the DOJ “repeatedly informed the Court about Steele’s background, credibility, and potential bias.” It also claims that the Justice Department infomed the FISA court that Stelle was hired by “politically-motivated U.S. persons and entities and that his research appeared intended for use “to discredit” Trump’s campaign.

The rebuttal adds that in later FISA renewals, the DOJ provided “additional information obtained through multiple independent sources” that backed up Steele’s reporting in the anti-Trump dossier. It also challenges the Republican assertion that the FBI authorized payment to Steele, saying that it neglected that the payment was cancelled.

The memo, however, does not directly challenge the Republican assertion that former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe testified to the House Committee that they would not have sought the Page surveillance warrant if it hadn’t been for the dossier.

The most striking thing most people are noting is that the memo is still rather heavily redacted.

The Resistance is celebrating, though, as for them, this one is the “real” memo that debunks the Nunes memo. Does it really, though? The memo indicates that an investigation was underway before the Christopher Steele dossier entered the picture, but it also doesn’t seem to refute the assertion that the bogus dossier — essentially, paid opposition research — was used to secure FISA warrants to spy on the Trump campaign.

Mary Chastain writes at Legal Insurrection:

House Intelligence Committee Ranking Member Adam Schiff (D-CA) released his memo that he claims counters the GOP memo on the FBI and DOJ using a dossier with unverified information to obtain a warrant to spy on Trump’s former campaign member Carter Page.

Except…it doesn’t. In fact, it also confirms that the agencies used the dossier to obtain that warrant.

Expect plenty more tomorrow morning on the Sunday shows. For now, here’s the White House statement on the Democratic memo:

