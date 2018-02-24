There’s been some chatter on Twitter about CPAC audience members booing a speaker Friday who was talking about the beauty of naturalization ceremonies.

I’d take in a heartbeat a group of newly naturalized American citizens over the spoiled native-born know-nothings of CPAC, who today booed at the mention of citizenship naturalization ceremonies. — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) February 24, 2018

Here’s Philip Wegmann of the Washington Examiner and his tweet that has racked up around 3,000 “likes.”

Speaker talking about the beauty of naturalization ceremonies draws loud, sustained booing at CPAC. — Philip Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) February 23, 2018

Want to revisit this? https://t.co/fiGrKAVlBg — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) February 24, 2018

Wegmann might want to revisit it, after watching the video. George Mason University Jeremy Mayer at least had the honesty to admit he’d help spread “fake news.”

Skip ahead to 10:00 in the video and watch for about two minutes for context.

I just participated in spreading fake news. My Tweet about CPAC booing naturalization was wrong. Watched the video, and it’s not even close. Apologies to all.https://t.co/rBig7cgHFz — Jeremy Mayer (@JerryDMayer) February 24, 2018

They didn’t boo naturalization ceremonies. They booed a liberal analyst who said Mexican immigrants were gettable GOP voters. Big big difference. You might want to retract and not spread fake news. https://t.co/rBig7cgHFz — Jeremy Mayer (@JerryDMayer) February 24, 2018

I deleted this tweet after viewing footage of the incident. I don't think that Wegmann's account is fair. You can watch footage of the remark and the audience's reaction at around 10:40 in the video embedded in @JerryDMayer's tweet below. https://t.co/FgTH3Yddnx pic.twitter.com/uBuKCIRmdU — Matthew Feeney (@M_Feeney) February 24, 2018

I’m really happy this proved to be incorrect. Alright everyone, time to delete all of the tweets about this. Because we’re all trying to be honest, right? https://t.co/LajDCveTxX — James Hasson (@JamesHasson20) February 24, 2018

Yea, doesn't seem like they boo the naturalization ceremony. Glad that turned out to be wrong. https://t.co/J4j7ww8O4r — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) February 24, 2018

OK. Phew! PS Thank you for the honesty. https://t.co/uwyQOBdf7M — Avi Woolf, Elitist🌍 (@AviWoolf) February 24, 2018

Is everyone who made a big deal about this yesterday going to correct their tweets? https://t.co/pZIyAq0ndP — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) February 24, 2018

Oh well! [shrug emoji] https://t.co/KZBF0sVcqh — Jim Treacher is a dumb pseudonym (@jtLOL) February 24, 2018

Notice the corrections always have to go in one direction? https://t.co/yRXrOGoLnh — Polly Sigh (@PollySigh1) February 24, 2018

Appreciate the "correction." Unfortunately, another instance of how news orgs incrasingly rejecting accuracy, fact-checking, and context in favor or provocative clickbait, or worse, outright falsehoods. #BadTradeoffs. #CPAC2018. https://t.co/oGXZ9oQkmh — CPAC 2018 (@CPAC) February 24, 2018

