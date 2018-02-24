There’s been some chatter on Twitter about CPAC audience members booing a speaker Friday who was talking about the beauty of naturalization ceremonies.

Here’s Philip Wegmann of the Washington Examiner and his tweet that has racked up around 3,000 “likes.”

Wegmann might want to revisit it, after watching the video. George Mason University Jeremy Mayer at least had the honesty to admit he’d help spread “fake news.”

Skip ahead to 10:00 in the video and watch for about two minutes for context.

