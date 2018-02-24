The Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) received an interesting request:

@mschlapp Love CPAC, but please condemn the booing of Sen McCain and the man who was discussing naturalization. Terrible look for the movement. — Chad Emery (@publicemery1) February 24, 2018

According to American Conservative Union (ACU) Chairman Matt Schlapp, the organizers of CPAC, people’s boos of Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) were valid.

Chad folks were booing his vote to retain obamacare. That's worth a boo https://t.co/WbbT6o9jS8 — Matt Schlapp (@mschlapp) February 24, 2018

His vote was NOT to retain the ACA…it was a vote to be sure that the senate went by the rules. He even STATED this in a speech. STOP being disingenuous. — ladietiger6bnx (@joylladiebnx) February 24, 2018

GOP eating their own — Jeff Wire (@jeff_wire) February 24, 2018

Of course, Meghan McCain wasted no time swooping in to defend her dad.

Given what my family is going through right now and what my father has given to this country I would expect better from both you and the crowd, Matt. But please, continue making excuses for the inexcusable. https://t.co/5xdZp7z2vM — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) February 24, 2018

So is no one allowed to criticize your dad because he was a POW and has cancer? No one was attacking him PERSONALLY but rather how he VOTED.

Booing your father's voting record is not somehow supporting his health issues. You're better than this. — CatholicConservative (@CathoConser) February 24, 2018

THIS.

Meghan’s complaint is something a snowflake would do.

Sorry for your pain but Matt is right. — nancylee (@nancyleeca) February 24, 2018

No one wishes ill on the McCain family but come on. Meghan has grown up in politics. You think she’d know the game by now.

We can absolutely criticize him for his no vote. To suggest we can't criticize politicians for how they vote is a little insane, that is their job after all. Criticizing someone for a vote isn't attacking them for not serving the country. — Concerned Conservative (@JJ_Mitch2) February 24, 2018

Everyone politician’s feet should be held to the fire. EVERY. SINGLE. ONE. OF. THEM.

And then there were those who agreed with Meghan.

It’s really sad that after all your father went through, is going through and has sacrificed for his country, that the Republican Party still finds ways to humiliate and inflicate pain on those that don’t abide by the all or nothing Party line. — e breazy™ (@IKeepsItBriel) February 24, 2018

But no one attacked him personally?

Absolutely. There’s no excuse for disrespect towards your father. Please keep in mind lots of folks love him and are praying for him, Meghan. — Heather (@704heather) February 24, 2018

So, basically, we’re not allowed to criticize what he does as part of his job because he has cancer?

Meghan, these aren’t your people anymore. They’ve morphed into a group that the GOP of yore can longer relate to. Continued love and prayers to your father and your family. ❤️🇺🇸💙 — Kristin (@KristinKarnitz) February 24, 2018

We can wish him well and pray for him but that doesn’t mean that we should turn a blind eye to how he votes on issues that are important to us.