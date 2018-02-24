The Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) received an interesting request:

According to American Conservative Union (ACU) Chairman Matt Schlapp, the organizers of CPAC, people’s boos of Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) were valid.

Of course, Meghan McCain wasted no time swooping in to defend her dad.

So is no one allowed to criticize your dad because he was a POW and has cancer? No one was attacking him PERSONALLY but rather how he VOTED.

THIS.

Meghan’s complaint is something a snowflake would do.

No one wishes ill on the McCain family but come on. Meghan has grown up in politics. You think she’d know the game by now.

Everyone politician’s feet should be held to the fire. EVERY. SINGLE. ONE. OF. THEM.

And then there were those who agreed with Meghan.

But no one attacked him personally?

So, basically, we’re not allowed to criticize what he does as part of his job because he has cancer?

We can wish him well and pray for him but that doesn’t mean that we should turn a blind eye to how he votes on issues that are important to us.

