As of this writing, “investigative photojournalist” Cody Davis has racked up more than 8,000 retweets and 11,000 likes for this tweet, in which he claims he was able to buy an AR-15 in five minutes with an expired ID at age 20.

"I was able to buy an AR-15 in five minutes. I’m 20 and my ID is expired.

-Cody Davis #GunReformNow pic.twitter.com/TFd1dwCwHV — Investigative Photog (@usaphotodude) February 19, 2018

There’s just one thing wrong with that headline: he wasn’t able to buy an AR-15 in 5 minutes.

Why we can't have nice things. (This person did not buy an AR-15, did not fill out any paper work and did not go through the required background checks. He literally looked at a gun, then said, 'meh, maybe I'll get it later' and left before filling out paperwork and purchasing) https://t.co/1kssgx0jSX — Mere Dake-O'Connor (@meredithdake) February 20, 2018

What she said. Davis wrote at The Tab two years ago (the tweet’s new, the story is not) that he was in a gun shop in Virginia for only 5 minutes, but he didn’t buy a gun. The dealer showed him a gun and let him take a photo, but he didn’t even fill out the paperwork:

After he walked me through the paperwork, all five pages of it, I told him I changed my mind and wanted to think more before I bought an AR-15. He told me it wasn’t a problem and listed the store hours if I wanted to come back. I then said thank you and walked back to my car. Seconds. It took seconds for the salesman to take an AR-15 off the shelf and begin selling it to me. If I had stayed for maybe three minutes longer to fill out less paperwork than I did for the hiring process at my school’s bookstore, I would’ve driven home with an AR-15. No delay. No extensive background check. Just my recently expired driver’s license, my vehicle registration, and filling out some paperwork.

So, um, that would make the headline about being able to buy an AR-15 in 5 minutes a flat-out lie.

This is obvious BS. Never happened. https://t.co/Y74xV6Ivp4 — The Freewheelin' John L. Pitts (@JohnLPitts) February 21, 2018

Didn't happen.

Store selfie and walked out. https://t.co/VK1RFDwTyR — Dr. Plasma's Rules for Life 🐻 (@plasmarob) February 21, 2018

Lie. He didn't BUY the gun. He "changed his mind" before the background check. https://t.co/JjBGFztUqr — Just Phil (@MosherPhil) February 21, 2018

This fake news was retweeted by people at CNN. Not only would multiple felonies have to be committed for this to happen, he didn’t even buy the gun: https://t.co/sceV20ZR7u https://t.co/2I7KHMdMYu — Tony de la Mancha (@tonybalogna) February 21, 2018

If you see this floating around, dude is lying, inconsistencies in their story, didnt even buy the gun, posed for pic in the store, and a NICS background check takes longer than 15 minutes. Ive sole firearms at a big box retailer, so I know first hand.https://t.co/7KjEHD0F8V https://t.co/gK7minyNYC — Ruthven78 🐟 (@ruthven78) February 20, 2018

But he didn't actually "buy" it, therefore he didn't fill out required paperwork or get a background check, so this is all a lie to generate hysteria clicks. #wearebetterthanthis https://t.co/XmI0ypXXru — Chris Anderson 🔥 (@17_canderson) February 20, 2018

He is lying, of course. Didn’t even fill out the paperwork, much less go through the background check. 😐 https://t.co/3ZKTRQoagT — 21 (@TheMaverick21) February 20, 2018

This literal fake news tweet got 10K retweets.

He never bought the gun. Or even attempted to. Article in comments 👇#GunControlNow #GunReformNow #NoGunControl https://t.co/x9aBDY9IuM — 🇺🇸ErasingBarry🖌 (@k_ovfefe) February 21, 2018

That’s a lie. It takes more than 5 minutes to fill the papers out, and then it is FAXED to the NCIS. It. An take several hours to come back. Post a picture of the receipt. https://t.co/I4K8B0GdBf — $100k in Facebook ads WINS! (@Bagehot99) February 21, 2018

False, he wouldn't have even made it through a standard background check with an expired license . Nor would you be able to fill out any paperwork as all forms of ID must be valid. Gun control idiots https://t.co/8fTh2qIZTs — Persona Non Grata (@Coolboy_Que) February 20, 2018

This is a lie. This clown didn’t buy anything. When will they learn lying isn’t going to get us to cooperate. #gunsense https://t.co/91ywtB5Kml — freedom ≠ loophole (@Dr_2A) February 20, 2018

What’s really frightening is all of the people who read the headline and believed it.

Yes, literally unbelievable. But let’s pass some more laws based on fake news.

