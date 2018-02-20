Wow — how long ago does it seem when the national crisis was Confederate monuments and statues? Baltimore was busy removing all of them in the dead of night before protesters could get to them, and in Charlottesville, city workers were tasked with covering them all with big black tarps.

That was last summer, and one of the monuments pulled down by protesters/vandals was in Durham, North Carolina. That one was notable for the woman leading the protest, a pro-North Korea Marxist-Leninist and student at North Carolina Central University.

On Monday, one defendant was acquitted and two others had their charges dismissed by a judge. On Tuesday, Durham County District Attorney Roger Echols dropped the charges against the remaining five defendants, whose trials were to begin April 2.

JUST IN: North Carolina DA drops remaining charges against protestors who toppled Confederate statue https://t.co/8WHVXoklST pic.twitter.com/lk4p7VkYI6 — The Hill (@thehill) February 20, 2018

Looks like the mob wins this one.

"Workers World Party," an #American Communist organization, was behind toppling of #rebel soldier statue in #NorthCarolina. First three vandals that went to trial were acquitted or had charges dropped. Assume #vandalism is legal now. #Antifa #confederateStatue https://t.co/YytomBo3yE — Michael Jordan (@mjordanWashDC) February 20, 2018

The DA drops the charges but warns protesters that it is against the law to tear down the statues…so I am sure they are just scared to death now to tear down more Confederate statues. #WhatAJoke 🤡 https://t.co/oyVZw0jP1b — Michael Schmidt (@buckyboymike) February 20, 2018

ALLOWING PEOPLE TO BREAK THE LAW IS A SLIPPERY SLOPE. https://t.co/tctXpvekQ9 — marguerite telford (@mtelford9397) February 21, 2018

Allowing people to break the law with impunity because you agree with them politically is dangerous to the health of the Republic. https://t.co/HCe1FWjeCY — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) February 20, 2018

Just for fun, here’s video of the mob toppling the statue and then kicking it after it fell.

