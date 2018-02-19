The Los Angeles Times reported Monday that, with the deadline to apply for financial aid through the California Dream Act only two weeks away, only a little more than half of last year’s total number of students have applied.

Applications for college aid through the California Dream Act are down again https://t.co/sLAZZsod9n pic.twitter.com/2vLPaENs1N — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) February 13, 2018

The Times reports:

Applications dipped last year as well, until state officials sounded the alarm. Ultimately, after weeks of advocacy and “cash for college” events to spread the word, 36,127 applications came in — slightly more than the year before. This year, advocates enlisted the help of rapper DJ Khaled, who appears in a public service announcement, telling young people how to “secure the bag” so they can pay for college.

This has Sen. Kamala Harris, who calls the dip in applications “a direct product of Trump’s anti-immigrant agenda,” upset.

For the second year in a row, fewer undocumented youth applied for financial aid in California because they are distrustful of our government. This is a direct product of Trump's anti-immigrant agenda. No one in America should ever have to live in fear of our government. https://t.co/SBHqXfBcmR — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) February 13, 2018

Serious question: Has Harris ever been this upset about anything that affects American citizens?

That's so weird. It's almost like they know they aren't supposed to be here. Maybe you could direct some aid to your actual constituents, like homeless vets. https://t.co/cXzYeRYXFb — Night Owl (@LisaPinPA) February 19, 2018

The correct way to read this it: more scholarship money for American citizens. https://t.co/zQPrzfwUAq — Jay Fivekiller (@notjayfivekille) February 17, 2018

Why are undocumented youth applying for financial aid? 😡 https://t.co/brQp1wFMOx — Another Russian Bot 🇺🇸 (@AlTrumpTrain) February 15, 2018

Wait.. why are non citizens receiving financial aid? https://t.co/zii2YbP3aE — Rev. Mauldin 🏍 (@Reverend_Ducati) February 19, 2018

Because it’s California and they have more money than they know how to spend, apparently.

The irony of this tweet is 🏅🏆 lolol https://t.co/m29txgnkJB — Nate (@BeansTown106) February 18, 2018

Read this post once. Twice. One more time and remember this creature purports to serve the interests of the American people https://t.co/LWMrjKjjMb — Mnuchin-Style 🇺🇸 (@jewishcrypto) February 17, 2018

Translated into common sense: Fewer illegal aliens are stealing from the taxpayers. https://t.co/3F2PxmT8EU — Francis Amar (@jwfamar) February 18, 2018

And that's a bad thing? Let's see, so you like that illegal immigrants crowd out citizens for vital aid? Not sure how you can square that. https://t.co/JUugXLvoW5 — Whit Davemore (@WhitDavemore) February 19, 2018

Kamala thinks this is a bad thing. Seems to me it's called winning! Thank you Donald Trump! https://t.co/Q4XDD546xx — Deplorable Rebecca👄 (@RebeccaHefner) February 19, 2018

It means it is working. American citizens deserve the tax dollars not illegal aliens. https://t.co/0MY17Pf8ej — A H Ongun (@hunterongun) February 18, 2018

I think every Democrat in the country should see this since I'm sure this will be one of their candidates in 2020. Do the majority of Democrats who aren't far left wing really feel it's a priority for illegal aliens to be offered financial aid which takes aid away from your kids? https://t.co/0XhkJkP6Qu — Tom Fruin (@tomfru) February 18, 2018

@KamalaHarris undocumented immigrants are actually illegal aliens. Instead of applying for aid, maybe they should apply for citizenship. Become legal citizens and stop living off everybody else's hard earned money. https://t.co/F69HL2PEv0 — @standhonorandsalute (@jsgrippen) February 14, 2018

"undocumented" aka ILLEGALS shouldn't be getting financial aid or any other kind of money or services from government. NONE!!!

What illegals should expect from government is strict enforcement of immigration laws. That's all we owe them. https://t.co/d0gyOID7JF — Shawn (@ShawnLivingLife) February 18, 2018

You know Democrats are appealing to a shrinking base when they think it's a real zinger to say "Trump makes fewer illegal immigrants get taxpayer-funded benefits." https://t.co/DUSaGjfmyL — Stephen Herreid (@StephenHerreid) February 19, 2018

Kamala is running Pro-Trump ads now https://t.co/BZee8dXyVl — Titus (@TitusFCVA) February 18, 2018

