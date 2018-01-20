The government might have shut down, but the circus continues on Capitol Hill. The House Republican Conference has been shopping this graphic commemorating the #SchumerShutdown on social media today.

Rep. Bradley Byrne of Alabama liked it so much he had it blown up to use as a poster on the House Floor — but Democrats objected, saying the poster violated House rules.

That violates House decorum? For what it’s worth, the House voted, and the whiners went down in flames.

Yelling and booing? What was that about decorum?

Here’s video of Dems having their temper tantrum.

Caleb Fisher does creative for the GOP.

Sorry, but it stays.

