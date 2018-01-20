The government might have shut down, but the circus continues on Capitol Hill. The House Republican Conference has been shopping this graphic commemorating the #SchumerShutdown on social media today.

A government shutdown rests on the shoulders of @SenateDems and @SenSchumer. They made the choice to put party politics over the good of the country. #SchumerShutdown https://t.co/u54rlIHRTO pic.twitter.com/EzZkddoJNq — House Republicans (@HouseGOP) January 20, 2018

Rep. Bradley Byrne of Alabama liked it so much he had it blown up to use as a poster on the House Floor — but Democrats objected, saying the poster violated House rules.

Democrats objected to this poster used by @RepByrne featuring an old quote from @SenSchumer during the last shutdown. So now the House is voting on whether it abides by chamber rules. (Really.) pic.twitter.com/VPWDD03muY — Cristina Marcos (@cimarcos) January 20, 2018

The is the floor chart the House is voting on. At question is whether or not it violates House rules and/or decorum. pic.twitter.com/1LrGXZcJpb — Jennifer Shutt (@JenniferShutt) January 20, 2018

The Democrats are claiming quoting Chuck Schumer on the floor violates the rules of decorum in the House. That's….an interesting stance. https://t.co/eVrvhIXgkd — Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) January 20, 2018

That violates House decorum? For what it’s worth, the House voted, and the whiners went down in flames.

House voted 224-173 that everything is fine. Rep. Byrne is back on the floor speaking next to the chart. Every time he starts speaking Dems begin yelling and booing. https://t.co/rlgKSei9Kj — Jennifer Shutt (@JenniferShutt) January 20, 2018

Yelling and booing? What was that about decorum?

The House voted that Byrne's poster was in order. Byrne is now trying to resume his speech. But Democrats keep booing him. — Cristina Marcos (@cimarcos) January 20, 2018

Here’s video of Dems having their temper tantrum.

Again, this is going great. pic.twitter.com/k1d2sRQtUh — JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) January 20, 2018

Caleb Fisher does creative for the GOP.

Sorry, but it stays.

House Democrats don't want this poster on the floor during the debate, so I am sharing it on Twitter/Facebook. #SchumerShutdown #shutdown2018 #RealTalk #WaynesTake pic.twitter.com/a3dE37qQX8 — 🎙Wayne Dupree (@WayneDupreeShow) January 20, 2018

