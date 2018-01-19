The trending #SchumerShutdown hashtag on Friday had Democrats and their supporters trying to shift the narrative as it became increasingly clear a spending bill would not pass the Senate, likely marking the beginning of a federal government shutdown:

Unfortunately for the Dems, even the New York Times wasn’t taking that approach late Friday night:

Even the NY Times isn’t buying into the Dem spin?

Ouch.

It’s certainly true that many Dems aren’t thrilled with the Times for accurately reporting the reality of what happened:

Pass the popcorn!

