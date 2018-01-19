The trending #SchumerShutdown hashtag on Friday had Democrats and their supporters trying to shift the narrative as it became increasingly clear a spending bill would not pass the Senate, likely marking the beginning of a federal government shutdown:

Before he took office, @realDonaldTrump was happy to say the president owns the blame for a government shutdown. As President, he blames Democrats. That tells you all you need to know. #TrumpShutdown — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) January 19, 2018

At 8pm PT/11pm ET, I’ll be on @MSNBC to talk about the #TrumpShutdown. Time for @realDonaldTrump and the GOP to do their jobs. — Senator Jeff Merkley (@SenJeffMerkley) January 20, 2018

Unfortunately for the Dems, even the New York Times wasn’t taking that approach late Friday night:

Senate Democrats blocked passage of a stopgap spending bill to keep the government open. Lawmakers have less than 2 hours before a shutdown. https://t.co/VQTaOrmbIc — NYT Politics (@nytpolitics) January 20, 2018

Blame properly assigned pic.twitter.com/1EpVTNd0VG — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) January 20, 2018

Even the NY Times isn’t buying into the Dem spin?

When they’ve lost the NYT… https://t.co/Ju4nzEQUYW — Mike Slanker (@NovemberInc) January 20, 2018

Ouch.

Look at that headline. What a nice surprise. https://t.co/VtFRsWUzid — Sister Toldjah ツ (@sistertoldjah) January 20, 2018

Repubs do have responsibility for WH & Congress (whether GOP wants to admit or not) but note political reality of phrasing from @nytimes — “Senate Democrats blocked” bill to keep government open https://t.co/jVXML8BegM — Ed Henry (@edhenry) January 20, 2018

When even the "Old Gray Lady" is calling out Senate Dems for shutting down the government, you know the #SchumerShutdown is a total disaster. https://t.co/vY7Yae4N7M — Josh Kivett (@JoshKivett) January 20, 2018

It was obvious that this is how it would play out. "Democrats block bill to keep government open." I don’t understand how they thought it would play any other way. https://t.co/sB8lmwldzx — Brendan Buck (@BrendanBuck) January 20, 2018

GOP House approved continuing resolution: 230–197

In the Senate, the GOP had 51, needed 60. Got 52.

Almost all 49 Democrats voted against CR. Go on how this is a GOP shutdown. — Razor (@hale_razor) January 20, 2018

WOW – the Leftists are ANGRY with this tweet

"Senate Democrats blocked passage…"

No doubt it will be deleted and replaced within mere moments. https://t.co/RxYo6Tmtyh — Tom T. ن‎ ™ (@VRWCTexan) January 20, 2018

It’s certainly true that many Dems aren’t thrilled with the Times for accurately reporting the reality of what happened:

The Republican Party is in charge of the House (w/ historic majority), Senate, & POTUS. It’s the GOP who: REFUSED to bring CHIP to a vote BEFORE the sept 30 deadline. Refuse to bring a clean DACA to a vote. Continue to refuse to govern & write an actual budget. https://t.co/02K6gqBTNp — Carlee Griffeth (@carleegriffeth) January 20, 2018

INCORRECT. Never been closer to canceling my subscription .@nytimes — Jenn Beggs (@brooklyngrrrl) January 20, 2018

This paper is seriously broken. They are NY parochial to write condescending travel reviews of DC yet cater to the GOP. https://t.co/CQ2yrgjTBP — David A. Benner (@davidabenner) January 20, 2018

Excuse me @nytpolitics, but have you lost your god damn mind? What is this headline? How about: "Congressional GOP cannot get their act together enough to fund the government they control every branch of" instead? https://t.co/NFraX27TXo — Thomas "No, punch ALL the Nazis" Lecaque (@tlecaque) January 20, 2018

Pass the popcorn!

Editor’s note: This post has been updated to include additional tweets.