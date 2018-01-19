The trending #SchumerShutdown hashtag on Friday had Democrats and their supporters trying to shift the narrative as it became increasingly clear a spending bill would not pass the Senate, likely marking the beginning of a federal government shutdown:
Before he took office, @realDonaldTrump was happy to say the president owns the blame for a government shutdown. As President, he blames Democrats. That tells you all you need to know. #TrumpShutdown
— Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) January 19, 2018
At 8pm PT/11pm ET, I’ll be on @MSNBC to talk about the #TrumpShutdown. Time for @realDonaldTrump and the GOP to do their jobs.
— Senator Jeff Merkley (@SenJeffMerkley) January 20, 2018
Let's make it trend.
— Zac Petkanas (@Zac_Petkanas) January 20, 2018
#TrumpShutdown #trumpshutdown #TrumpShutdown #TrumpShutdown #TrumpShutdown #TrumpShutdown #TrumpShutdown #TrumpShutdown #TrumpShutdown #TrumpShutdown #TrumpShutdown #TrumpShutdown #TrumpShutdown #TrumpShutdown #TrumpShutdown #TrumpShutdown #TrumpShutdown copy paste in your tweet
— Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) January 20, 2018
Unfortunately for the Dems, even the New York Times wasn’t taking that approach late Friday night:
Senate Democrats blocked passage of a stopgap spending bill to keep the government open. Lawmakers have less than 2 hours before a shutdown. https://t.co/VQTaOrmbIc
— NYT Politics (@nytpolitics) January 20, 2018
Blame properly assigned pic.twitter.com/1EpVTNd0VG
— Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) January 20, 2018
Even the NY Times isn’t buying into the Dem spin?
When they’ve lost the NYT… https://t.co/Ju4nzEQUYW
— Mike Slanker (@NovemberInc) January 20, 2018
Ouch.
Look at that headline. What a nice surprise. https://t.co/VtFRsWUzid
— Sister Toldjah ツ (@sistertoldjah) January 20, 2018
Repubs do have responsibility for WH & Congress (whether GOP wants to admit or not) but note political reality of phrasing from @nytimes — “Senate Democrats blocked” bill to keep government open https://t.co/jVXML8BegM
— Ed Henry (@edhenry) January 20, 2018
When even the "Old Gray Lady" is calling out Senate Dems for shutting down the government, you know the #SchumerShutdown is a total disaster. https://t.co/vY7Yae4N7M
— Josh Kivett (@JoshKivett) January 20, 2018
Tough headline from @chuckschumer’s hometown paper.#SchumerShutdown https://t.co/4c4pNLjIxj
— Matt Mackowiak (@MattMackowiak) January 20, 2018
Don't tell @JoyAnnReid https://t.co/OGjLH1Q8SQ
— David Rutz (@DavidRutz) January 20, 2018
It was obvious that this is how it would play out. "Democrats block bill to keep government open." I don’t understand how they thought it would play any other way. https://t.co/sB8lmwldzx
— Brendan Buck (@BrendanBuck) January 20, 2018
GOP House approved continuing resolution: 230–197
In the Senate, the GOP had 51, needed 60. Got 52.
Almost all 49 Democrats voted against CR.
Go on how this is a GOP shutdown.
— Razor (@hale_razor) January 20, 2018
WOW – the Leftists are ANGRY with this tweet
"Senate Democrats blocked passage…"
No doubt it will be deleted and replaced within mere moments. https://t.co/RxYo6Tmtyh
— Tom T. ن ™ (@VRWCTexan) January 20, 2018
It’s certainly true that many Dems aren’t thrilled with the Times for accurately reporting the reality of what happened:
The Republican Party is in charge of the House (w/ historic majority), Senate, & POTUS.
It’s the GOP who:
REFUSED to bring CHIP to a vote BEFORE the sept 30 deadline.
Refuse to bring a clean DACA to a vote.
Continue to refuse to govern & write an actual budget. https://t.co/02K6gqBTNp
— Carlee Griffeth (@carleegriffeth) January 20, 2018
INCORRECT. Never been closer to canceling my subscription .@nytimes
— Jenn Beggs (@brooklyngrrrl) January 20, 2018
Do better @nytimes pic.twitter.com/fETVZ7Gsw7
— Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) January 20, 2018
Note to @nytimes : I've pretty much had enough. That is all … #TrumpShutdown https://t.co/PJ6zx4cHpR
— Kaycee ⚢ Nightfire (@KcNightfire) January 20, 2018
DELETE YOUR ACCOUNT! https://t.co/htyLQa5N3e
— Amy Siskind (@Amy_Siskind) January 20, 2018
YOU ARE GARBAGE https://t.co/O9JAFTlRAh
— Celia (@_celia_marie_) January 20, 2018
This paper is seriously broken. They are NY parochial to write condescending travel reviews of DC yet cater to the GOP. https://t.co/CQ2yrgjTBP
— David A. Benner (@davidabenner) January 20, 2018
Excuse me @nytpolitics, but have you lost your god damn mind? What is this headline? How about:
"Congressional GOP cannot get their act together enough to fund the government they control every branch of" instead? https://t.co/NFraX27TXo
— Thomas "No, punch ALL the Nazis" Lecaque (@tlecaque) January 20, 2018
Surprise bitch. pic.twitter.com/hOQrPyjpqs
— Samantha Draper (@SammieDraper) January 20, 2018
Pass the popcorn!
