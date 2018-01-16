Several legislators have said they’ll be boycotting President Trump’s State of the Union address later this month, with Rep. Maxine Waters and Rep. John Lewis leading the charge.

One army vet who did two tours of Afghanistan tweeted on Monday that he’d be happy to take Waters’ seat.

@FoxNews Everyone please help and retweet. I would like to take Maxine Waters seats at The State Of The Union Address. If they don't want to go this Military Veteran would gladly go. I'd tell the President how much he means to myself, family, Military, and all of his supporters! — Deplorable Vet 🇱🇷 (@Elucifer23) January 16, 2018

As it turns out, “Fox and Friends” picked up the tweet and broadcast it Tuesday morning.

Each Rep gets to bring one guest to the SOTU right? For every Rep that boycotts we should fill their empty seats with a Veteran. If you can’t rise above politics to attend the SOTU then at least give your seat to someone who has defended your freedom regardless of politics. https://t.co/hSnrHYjNBr — Nick Short 🇺🇸 (@PoliticalShort) January 16, 2018

Please help me! I had a tweet on Fox News! pic.twitter.com/6dALhFFHCQ — Deplorable Vet 🇱🇷 (@Elucifer23) January 16, 2018

Looks as though we might find out Deplorable Vet’s real name Wednesday morning — he says he’s going to appear on “Fox and Friends.”

I want to thank everyone for their support and retweeting my tweet that was on @foxandfriends this morning! It's been confirmed I will be on @foxandfriends tomorrow AM.I will make Veterans and all of @realDonaldTrump supporters voices heard. Let's hope I get to the SOTU address! pic.twitter.com/B700VN2wdz — Deplorable Vet 🇱🇷 (@Elucifer23) January 16, 2018

Good luck deplorable vet! We’re behind you 100%, make us proud 🇺🇸❤️ — Harleymom (@Lizfein1) January 16, 2018

Way to go! I hope you get her seat as well…it would then be filled by a TRUE American patriot! I’ll be watching. 🇺🇸👍🏻🇺🇸 — wise girl (@wisegirlspeaks) January 16, 2018

I hope you get those seat brother! Thank you for your service and hope to see you on TV in those seats!!! — ☠️🇺🇸 Tuefel Hunden 🇺🇸☠ (@Patriotfalling) January 16, 2018

Awesome!

Hope we get to see you at the SOTU address! — naturelover (@starlady24) January 16, 2018

My fingers are crossed you actually get a call, good luck! Stranger things have happened! — Scott (@MkUSASteakAgain) January 16, 2018

Wow! Congrats, make US proud. And thank you for your service. — Jo May (@JoGaryBuddyMay) January 16, 2018

Congratulations! I sure hope you get that seat, soldier. 🇺🇸#MAGA🇺🇸 — BlessMyCovfefe 🇺🇸 (@blessmyliberty) January 16, 2018

I think this is a great idea! I would like to see any set vacated by Democrats filled by our brave men and women of our great military. Love it. — Dave White (@wbassman45) January 16, 2018

