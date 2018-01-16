Several legislators have said they’ll be boycotting President Trump’s State of the Union address later this month, with Rep. Maxine Waters and Rep. John Lewis leading the charge.

One army vet who did two tours of Afghanistan tweeted on Monday that he’d be happy to take Waters’ seat.

As it turns out, “Fox and Friends” picked up the tweet and broadcast it Tuesday morning.

Trending

Looks as though we might find out Deplorable Vet’s real name Wednesday morning — he says he’s going to appear on “Fox and Friends.”

Related:

Don’t hold BACK! Dan Bongino sends BRUTAL ‘letter’ to Dems threatening to boycott Trump’s SOTU

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: boycottDeplorable VetFox and FriendsMaxine WatersState of the Union